Navigating farm management can be challenging and unpredictable, but the fourth annual Minnesota Young & Emerging Farmer Workshop at the MN Ag Expo Jan. 18-20, 2027, will provide connections to experts and other growers to maneuver tough decisions.
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Navigating farm management can be challenging and unpredictable, but the fourth annual Minnesota Young & Emerging Farmer Workshop at the MN Ag Expo Jan. 18-20, 2027, will provide connections to experts and other growers to maneuver tough decisions.
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