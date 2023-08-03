This 1964 photo shows a corn insect field study on corn rootworm in South Dakota’s Charles Mix County. Corn root worms destroy the plant’s root tissue. The damaged tissue restricts the plant’s ability to take up water and nutrients from the soil. It also makes it easier for the corn to fall over in wet or windy weather. Corn rootworm research is essential in maintaining healthy fields and higher crop yields.
This photo comes courtesy of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. It’s part of the Sudlow Collection, 42-4-22 (28351).
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, call 605-688-4436 or write SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.