LOMA, Mont. – The Upham-Keane farm is expecting high yields on their grain crops this year, as steady moisture and warmth has made for favorable growing conditions.

“So far, everything is looking amazing,” said Nathan Keane. “We are actually trying to figure out our storage situation, as we might not have enough bins. This is a good problem to have, but one we haven’t had in several years because of the drought. It’s a little late to look at getting more bins, so we may end up hauling more of our winter wheat and canola to the elevator.”

The barley the farm grows for Malt Europe, a processor in Great Falls, is stored on farm or at “buyer’s call” until it is needed at the processing facility. Malt Europe pays the Upham-Keane farm for storage by the bushel.

Nathan said he anticipates the weather will shift from the cool/wet pattern Montana has been experiencing through May and June to temperatures that will help his wheat ripen.

“Montana doesn’t disappoint into later July and August,” he said. “It usually starts turning dry and warm and the weather forecast looks like we will be into the mid-80s soon.”

A recent prediction by the Farmers’ Almanac agrees with Nathan.

“April and May will be warmer than normal, on average, with above-normal precipitation,” the publication said on its website. “Summer will be hotter and drier than normal, with the hottest periods in mid-June, early July, and early and late August. On average, September and October will be warmer and slightly wetter than normal.”

Even if temps are cooler than expected, Nathan said the only change is the delay in harvest.

“If it’s cool with dew, that delays the start of the day in harvesting and cuts your nights shorter for the same reason,” he said.

While waiting for the wheat to ripen, Nathan said they are harvesting alfalfa through an agreement with a custom farming operation, as his farm does not have haying equipment.

He said he is optimistic about being able to sell the hay, despite the fact the neighbors who usually buy the hay had to reduce their herd numbers last year.

The January 2023 cattle inventory for Montana totaled 2.16 million, according to the USDA, which is two percent less than last year’s size. The previous year, in 2022, the state saw a 10 percent drop in herd size, decreasing the number of cattle in the state to 2.20 million.

“I haven’t been in the hay game for a while,” Nathan said. “But we are hoping for the best.”