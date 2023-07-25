HARDIN, Mont. – The Uffelman farm is gearing up their equipment to start winter wheat harvest, with hopes that the prediction for high temps will help things run smoothly.

“We are just getting things ready,” Scott Uffelman reported as he aired up the tire on an auger during the week ending July 21. “We are hoping to get started Thursday or Friday. The heat should help us out, it’s supposed to be around 100 this weekend, which will turn the crop pretty quick. There has been so much humidity that there hasn’t been many early starts.”

The Uffelman’s harvest crew is made up of his daughter, Abby, who runs the grain cart; Scott, who drives the truck; and a custom cutter that brings the combine to the fields. Scott provides the fuel for the combine so an extra supply truck isn’t needed and he also blows out the combine every day for the operator.

Montana is the fourth-largest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., growing 81.7 million bushels of winter wheat every year, according to the InFARMation Ad Advocacy project.

Wheat is the third most-produced cereal grain in the world. Hard red winter wheat, the most common form of winter wheat grown in Montana, is used extensively to make breads and rolls. Hard red wheat is also blended with soft white wheats to make the all-purpose baking flour found in most homes. Montana wheat is exported for use around the world and sold locally.

Once Scott’s winter wheat is harvested, he plans to store it on-farm, as well as fulfilling a few early delivery contracts. Any other grain will be sold to the elevator at Hardin, where prices are around $7 a bushel.

“The prices are pretty decent,” he said.

To stay awake during what may be long days of harvest, Scott said the crew stays focused on the task.

“I’m busy enough that I don’t get sleepy and you are usually kept alert by someone talking at you on the two-way radio,” he said.

While Scott and some of his crew are harvesting the winter wheat, his hired help will continue to move irrigation on the beets and his brother will come behind the wheat crew and bale up the straw.

Although it is fair season, Scott said he didn’t participate in fairs much as a kid due to the farm’s distance from town.

“Our kids didn’t participate too much in the fair either, but there are some horses and chickens down at my brothers,” he said. “When I was young, we were put to work early and started driving the grain cart at 10 or 11 years old.”

With harvest season a longtime priority on the farm, Scott said no one gets too bored.

“We usually keep everyone pretty busy,” he concluded.