HARDIN, Mont. – The Uffelman farm is preparing their equipment for winter wheat harvest, an event that should take place in a few weeks.

“We are servicing our winter wheat harvesting equipment and have finished our spraying and ditching of beets for now,” Scott Uffelman said. “The cool and wet weather hasn’t been all that good in some ways, but it’s looking okay.”

Scott said his farm missed some of the more severe road washouts and floodings in the area in late June. The National Weather Service had warned residents of severe thunderstorms in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming on June 23, noting the storms could produce up to quarter-sized hail, wind speeds of 60 miles per hour, and heavy rain and flooding.

“We had a few roads wash out on the farm and had to haul in material for repairs,” Scott said. “In Hardin, they had 4.5 inches of rain in an 18-hour period. That kind of thing is a bit unusual, it seems like we get flooding every five years, but it’s just Mother Nature reminding us as she does periodically that she is in control.”

While waiting for his winter wheat to ripen, Scott is preparing for the next round of irrigating his sugarbeets.

According to Montana State University, sugarbeets require 22-28 inches of water during the growing season. Considering that sugarbeets are considered a moderately long-season crop, averaging more than 120 days of vegetative growth, this amount of water equates to 0.15-0.18 inches per day, on the average. During the hottest days of the summer, when the root system is nearly fully developed, a beet crop will use as much as 0.28 inches of water per day.

As the crop continues to grow on Scott’s farm, Western Sugar, who buys the beets, will conduct testing to determine when to begin accepting the crop from harvest.

“We irrigate the beets usually around six times in a season, but this year it has only been three or four with the rain,” he said. “Later in the season, Western Sugar will come out and do some testing by marking out a 10-foot patch and pulling up the beets to weigh the roots and tops.”

By sampling fields from different growers, Western Sugar can determine when to schedule harvest for the year.

In addition to the actual sugar from the crop, sugarbeets also provide a byproduct for animal feed, according to the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development. The pulp that is left after the sugar is taken out can be eaten by animals. Dried beet pulp is the dried fiber residue left after most of the sugar has been extracted. It can be produced and shipped in many forms: plain dried, molasses dried, and pelleted. It is primarily used by dairy farmers, as it causes the cow to produce more milk. Many sheep and cattle producers also use beet pulp to feed their animals. Another residue is beet molasses. It is used for the production of yeast, chemicals, medicine, and as a sweetener for cattle feed.