HARDIN, Mont. – The winter wheat harvest is complete at the Uffelman farm near Hardin, with crews preparing for the next round of crops.

“We finished with the winter wheat last Friday,” Scott Uffelman said on Wednesday, Aug. 16. “The dryland wheat harvest was decent, around 50 bushels per acre. The irrigated didn’t do as well as we’d hoped with only 60 bushels per acre, but we did have some winter kill.”

With the forecast calling for triple-digit temperatures, Scott said the farm crew will keep going, but will take steps to make sure no one is negatively affected by the extreme heat.

“It has been hotter than heck and should be for the next few days,” he said. “It’s when we want to be in the (air conditioning). We keep the engines blown out pretty well, so they don’t seem to have a problem with the heat, but I have a philosophy of having more horsepower than you need. It’s better to gear up and throttle back.”

Scott said one of the tractors his daughter Abby is driving had some GPS issues, but they have sorted it out.

“We are preparing the ground for next year’s sugarbeet harvest,” he said. “I’m pulling a heavy harrow today so we can plant winter wheat in September. It would be great to get some rain so we can plant into some moisture.”

Scott’s farm crew also consists of two immigrant workers under the H-2A program that have been running the irrigation lines and helping to get the hay and straw picked up. With the warm temperatures, Scott makes sure everyone in the crew has plenty of water.

“I buy water by the pallet down at the Pepsi plant and make sure everyone has a cooler with ice and water in it,” he said. “We don’t need anyone going down, it’s no fun that way.”

While the crew has been working lots of long hours, Abby Uffelman is headed back to college in North Dakota this weekend.

“She will be headed back this Saturday, so I’ll have to pull in one of my H-2A guys to drive tractor,” Scott said.

Along with preparing fields for fall planting, Scott said he is also getting equipment ready for beet harvest that is set to start in early September.

“We are planning to harvest beets from Sept. 5-9 and then start chopping corn,” he said. “My brother uses it for cattle silage.”

Scott said the crew usually heads down to the Yellowtail Dam to take out the pontoon boat on Sundays.

“Just taking a break like that helps you get your bearings straight,” he said.