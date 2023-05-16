HARDIN, Mont. – At the Uffelman farm near Hardin, delays caused by the spring weather have continued as Scott Uffelman tries to work around the changing conditions.

“The beets we planted back in the middle of April look good and most everything is sprouted,” he said.

Scott has access to irrigation for this beets and winter wheat, but the canals were delayed in being filled, creating an extra hassle in crop management.

“Our canal system just got filled two days ago, so it’s kind of a bummer to have all the irrigation equipment set up and then have to tear it all apart to spray,” he said.

The winter wheat on the farm is looking good, and Scott was working to get spray applied before a predicted rainstorm set in.

He said he is optimistic about his part of Montana being out of drought for the coming season, but noted that his neighbors said some reservoirs didn’t fill.

“One of my neighbors was surprised that with all the snow the reservoirs didn’t fill,” he said. “We were saying that it could be that the ground wasn’t frozen in October, so a lot of that early snowfall just went into the ground.”

When he’s not working around weather, Scott is communicating with this farm crew that includes his wife, Crystal, and some H-2A workers who have been helping him for years.

“We have a father and son that have been with us for almost seven years from Mexico and another guy who has been with us for three years,” he said. “They know what they need to do and they have been a lifesaver, both physically and mentally.”

Scott said the crew usually comes to the farm in April and goes back to Mexico after the beet harvest. Although the crew speaks Spanish, Scott said the father of the father/son team speaks pretty decent English.

“If I ever lose them, that’s going to be a bummer,” he said. “They are kind of like family now.”

Crystal handles the bookwork on the farm, as well as the paperwork for the H-2A workers. Scott said she also has a flock of chickens.

“She was raised on a farm and likes that kind of thing and sells the eggs,” he said.

For Mother’s Day weekend, the Uffelmans are traveling to Las Vegas, N.M., to see their oldest daughter, Demi, graduate from college. She has completed a Sports Management Degree through New Mexico Highlands University.

Although most would expect a trip to New Mexico would mean lots of sunshine, Scott said the college is located at 7,300 hundred feet elevation.

“Not too long ago they got snow,” he concluded.