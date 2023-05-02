HARDIN, Mont. – Spring sugarbeet planting has concluded at the Uffelman farm near Hardin, with the seeds all in the ground by April 20. Having the planting concluded is a positive start to the year for the operation that has been growing sugarbeets since 1986.

“My dad started raising beets in 1986 and we kept doing it when I took over,” said Scott Uffelman. “Even though we planted a bit later this year, we still get a good crop if the seeds are in by mid-April.”

Uffelman farms his operation, the Lazy AS Farm, with this brother and the help of some seasonal workers.

The farm name is from a brand Uffelman’s father purchased for him when he was young.

“He must have thought it fit right,” Uffelman joked.

The farm is located 20 miles south of Hardin and covers roughly 1,500 acres that are dedicated to winter wheat and sugarbeet production. Uffelman and his wife, Crystal, have two grown daughters, Demi and Abby, who are currently in college in nearby states. Demi is pursuing sports medicine at a college in New Mexico and Abby is considering an agriculture management degree at a college in North Dakota.

As for Uffelman, he said he attended college, too.

“I always knew I would be a farmer and I like to tell people I went to Leroy’s School of Beet Farming,” he quipped, mentioning his father. “I didn’t care much for school and I really like farming. You are always outside and every day brings a new challenge. If you are bored with one thing, there is always something else to do.”

With recent changes in the sugarbeet industry in Montana, including the pending closure of the Sidney Sugars processing plant in Sidney, Mont., Uffelman said the farm is keeping an eye on production challenges.

“We do struggle with some herbicide resistance in some of the weeds, especially kochia, but it hasn’t gotten out of hand quite yet,” he said. “Most farmers are being vigilant about how they are using the technology. It would be awful to lose the tools we have now.”

The farm also produces winter wheat and Uffelman said so far the crop looks good.

“We had some winter kill on the winter wheat, but overall it looks really good,” he said. The farm anticipates harvesting the winter wheat around July 10.

Thank you to Scott and Crystal Uffelman for allowing our readers to follow along with their operation throughout the 2023 growing season. We wish them the best this year!