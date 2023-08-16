The demand for veterinary technicians to work in the field of animal care is expected to grow by as much as 20 percent in the next 10 years, creating opportunity for trained workers.

Veterinary technicians are trained to help assist veterinarians in the care of both large and small animals and have skills in particular procedures like inserting intravenous needles, catheters, taking blood samples and submitting bloodwork, among other tasks.

Veterinary technicians attend a specialized school to learn these skills. In Montana, a program that used to be offered in Dillon is being discontinued, but students are finding schools in Wyoming, Idaho, and other states. Online schools, including a program through Penn Foster, is also an option.

During the course of their training, students interested in equine medicine have the opportunity to attend a 12-week intensive training at Montana Equine in Bozeman.

“Veterinary technicians need to complete internships as part of their training and we offer students who are interested in the equine field to apply for our extended internship,” said Montana Equine representative Shawni Hansen. “It’s a good opportunity because we are a busy hospital seeing many different kinds of cases.”

The importance of specific training and internships in the veterinary technician field becomes evident when the animals come into the clinic.

“There are things you can pick up over time, but being aware of things that don’t seem to fit the normal criteria like the jugular vein seeming thick for the IV insertion or different things that can happen with anesthesia, this is where specialized training is really valuable,” she said.

Veterinary technicians can also choose to specialize in an area from horses to small animals or certain services like dentistry or anesthesia.

The pay for vet techs is, on average, $20 an hour for large animal and $25 an hour for small animal in Montana.

The State of Montana also updated the laws in 2022 so veterinary technicians can now become licensed through the state, instead of having a general certification from a third party. Vet techs wanting to become state licensed must have completed an American Veterinary Medical Association program, must have 4,500 hours of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veterinarian, and must pass the Veterinary Technical National Examination.

Hansen said she decided to become a vet tech because of her initial interest in the medical field.

“I had wanted to go into human medicine, but working with animals was going to allow me to use my skills on an everyday basis like doing anesthesia or emergency cases,” she explained. “I felt like there was more I could do all around than if I had been a nurse.”

Hansen said she is also encouraged by the growing scope of veterinary medicine as people are beginning to have more of an emphasis of taking care of their animals.

“It’s amazing how far veterinary medicine has come,” she said.

For more information about the Montana Equine internship program, visit https://mtequine.com/internships/.