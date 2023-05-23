The Montana State University (MSU) Foundation Seed Program has been busy upgrading their equipment this winter in preparation to offer a more diverse seed selection in 2023.

The program that has been in place since the 1930s recently clarified their name (changing to MSU Foundation Seed Program from Montana Seed Program) and have also expanded their offerings to include pulses.

“We are now offering lentils, chickpeas, yellow and green peas in addition to our historic winter wheat and barley,” said Doug Holen, MSU Foundation Seed Program manager. “The durum program has also expanded from three varieties to five.”

Growing the program meant investing in more equipment and land, Holen noted.

“We had to add grain bins, combines, an air seeder, grain trucks, drills and, of course, land that has a well-documented crop history,” he said. “Just to put it in context, last year we grew 120-180 acres of wheat and durum and this year we grew 400 acres.”

The foundation also added a production site on the east end of Bozeman via a partnership with Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

The program is supported through the sale of seeds, as well as research fees assessed on the bushels of foundation seed varieties sold by producers.

Creating a way to support the new name and branding of the foundation seed is important, Holen noted, so BranDee Johnston has been hired to showcase the seed at trade shows and other events.

“BranDee is finishing up what was a whirlwind of trade show events in her first year on the MSU genetics team,” Holen said.

New varieties

Of the new offerings available through the foundation, Holen said he is most excited for the MT Cash, a forage winter wheat that has been developed.

“This is a wheat you plant into the fall that is ready to cut in June and can be baled for cattle forage,” he said. “We also have the MT Dutton and MT Carlson that are at the top of the charts for yield and have traits like aluminum tolerance, good protein, and lots of subcomponents. In the end, we offer a number of varieties so an individual farmer can find a good fit.”

Publicly released varieties in 2023 also include MT Boy Howdy feed barley, MT Endurance malt barley, spring wheats MT1939 and MT1809, and forage winter wheat MTF20189. More information about the new releases can be found on the foundation website: plantsciences.montana.edu/foundationseed/ or on the foundation’s Facebook page.

Farmers also have a chance to see the foundation seed in action at a number of MSU research centers with show plots. A series of summer field days at the end of June and July will also be offered so farmers can view how the seed performs in the field.

“If the farmers can see it, they want to see it, so we make sure to give them that opportunity,” Holen concluded.