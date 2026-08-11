In Montana’s Golden Triangle region, dry conditions were affecting the hard red winter wheat crop earlier this spring, according to Suchismita (Sue) Mondal, Montana State University’s (MSU) winter wheat breeder.
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In Montana’s Golden Triangle region, dry conditions were affecting the hard red winter wheat crop earlier this spring, according to Suchismita (Sue) Mondal, Montana State University’s (MSU) winter wheat breeder.
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