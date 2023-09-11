As the end of summer approaches, late maturing vegetables are available and harvested. Among them are the winter squashes which develop hard, inedible, outside rinds when mature. They grow in assorted shapes, sizes and color, depending upon variety. Due to hybridizing and other horticultural developments, the vine and sizes of winter squash have been downsized.

The word “squash” is derived from the Central South American origin Algonquian word “Askutasquash. Although we think of them as a vegetable, they are asexually an annual fruit. They may have a smooth or rough skin and various shapes. Unlike summer squash which is eaten immature, winter squash is mature.

There is very little difference botanically between squash and pumpkins, but physically there is a difference. Pumpkin flesh is coarser with a stronger flavor, plus it contains more water and is not as sweet as winter squash. Winter squash has a fine-grained flesh, smoother texture, and the flavor is sweeter.

A winter squash is ready to be harvested when a fingernail will not puncture the rind. When picked, leave a 2 to 3” stem and do not carry them by the stem. Squash is a good source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, potassium and fiber.

The canned pumpkin one purchases at the store is not always 100% pumpkin. It may contain winter squash, Cucurbita maxia. Cucurbita pepo are pumpkins and are cousins to the hard winter squash of Acorn, Kabbocha and Hubbard, among other varieties. There is no difference botanically between the two varieties.

One canned pumpkin manufacturer, Libby Foods, developed a Dickinson squash which they use. The taste resembles Butternut squash. This brand accounts for 85% of all canned pumpkin sold in the United States. In the United States, California, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan lead in squash production. However, 90% of the squash sold in the United States is imported from Mexico.

If harvesting winter squash in the garden, let it cure on the vine if weather permits. Before storing, wash the squash in a water bath of 1/2 cup bleach in 5 cups of water to sanitize the skin. Let it air dry and cure before storing. Most varieties will have a long storage shelf life except Delicata, which has a thin skin. The Hubbard squash whenever pureed has the smoother texture. Stores may carry a few varieties of winter squash but different types may be found at Farmer Markets or home raised. When purchasing winter squash, avoid ones with blemishes or soft spots.

Winter squash may be cooked or baked and used in many foods, including dessert type recipes. It may also be frozen. If it is pureed, it may have to be cooked down to eliminate excess moisture. The squash may be canned, but must be pressure cooked, not water-bathed.

A fun squash to cook and use is the spaghetti squash. Pierce the clean rind in several places before boiling in water or baking. When cool enough cut open, remove the seeds, and scrape the long string-like flesh from the rind. Add a sauce.

The seeds of heirloom winter squash may be washed and saved. To check for germination, place a few seeds in a damp paper towel, place in a plastic bag and check in several days for a small white “tail” to emerge. The other seeds should be viable. If your squash plant did not produce up to expectation this year, it may be because of the lack of bees or poor weather during bloom time. Flowers in the garden helps attract bees which increases productions.

Something to think about: Anyone can squash a bug, but all the professors in the world cannot build one.” Arthur Schopenhauer

PECAN SQUASH TORTE

Cake:

2 cups crushed vanilla wafers

1 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 package spice cake mix

2 cups cooked winter squash

1/4 cup butter, softened

4 eggs

Filling:

3 cups powdered sugar

2/3 cup butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese,softened

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 cup caramel topping

Pecan halves for garnish

In a large mixer bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, 1 cup pecans and 3/4 cup butter. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often until crumbly, 1-2 minutes. Press mixture evenly on bottom of three greased and floured round cake pans. In the same bowl, combine the cake mix, pumpkin, 1/4 cup butter and eggs. Beat at medium speed scraping the bowl often, until well mixed. Spread 1-3/4 cups batter over the crumbs in each pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes; remove from pan. Cool completely.

Filling: In a small mixing bowl combine the powdered sugar, 2/3 cup butter, cream cheese and vanilla. Beat at medium speed until light and fluffy 2-3 minutes. On serving plate, layer 3 cakes nut side down, with 1/2 cup filling spread between each layer. With remaining filling, frost sides only of cake. Spread caramel topping over top of cake. Drizzle some caramel topping on sides. Garnish with pecan halves.

SQUASH CASSEROLE

2 cups mashed yellow squash

2 Tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 cup dry bread crumbs

2 eggs, well beaten

1/4 cup canned milk

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 Tablespoon butter

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese

Combine all ingredients except butter and cheese. Place in a 1-1/2 quart buttered baking dish. Dot with butter. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top. Bake in a 350 F. oven until lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

SQUASH RELISH

8 cups ground squash

2 cups chopped onions

2 cups ground sweet pepper

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups apple cider vinegar

3 cups sugar

2 Tablespoons mustard seeds

2 Tablespoons celery seeds

Mix together squash, onions, peppers and salt. Let stand one hour.

Mix together apple cider vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds and celery seeds in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for one minute. Add the squash mixture and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Pour into 4 sterilized pint jars and seal.