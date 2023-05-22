It is the season! The season for school graduations, special informal holiday get-togethers such as Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, which do not require special decorations like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The beginning for some to BBQ. May is the beginning of spring and summer activities.

BBQs will be used more frequently. They should only be used outdoors. Before using one, be sure it is clean and free of old fats or grease. Check all connections and propane gas containers. When starting BBQs with charcoal, only use accredited charcoal starter fluid or an electric charcoal starter. Keep the unit away from anything flammable or where it could cause an accident by a person or dog bumping into it. Dispose only cold debris in a metal container when finished.

As we are not as formal in the summer as we may be in the winter, paper plates, cups and napkins will help set a mood or theme for the meal. They are easily cleaned up afterwards and are biodegradable. However, purchasing a set of hard plastic dishes to be used outside will save not only money but trees.

Styrofoam plates and cups are not biodegradable and their use should be avoided. Having a bag of picnic supplies, including a sharp knife, in the car will encourage eating lunch in the park or other favorite areas. Wet wipes, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and insect spray also comes in handy. If you will be sitting on the ground, a blanket may be fun. I had cut a plastic tablecloth into place mats and a runner to cover dirty concrete tables that did not take up much room. A plastic tablecloth was also included. Don’t forget to include a bag for garbage. A jacket may also come in handy.

When children are with you, a ball or Frisbee could be fun to play with.

When transporting food in coolers have it approximately 25% ice and 75% food to keep food safe to eat. No matter your style, keep foods on the table in covered containers to protect from flying insects. Cover high sugary foods and sodas. Dispose of empty containers. As drinking water may not always be available, take bottles of it along with you. They may be frozen and placed in the bottom of a cooler but will quickly thaw out.

People usually enjoy eating outside but often there are also unwanted guests such as ants, bees or hornets. There are various ways to take care of these. When planning to sit on the ground check for nearby ant hills. The insects have a strong sense of smell. A decoy could be made by placing a sugary food or liquid away from your area.

A few ways to deter bees is to not wear bright flowery clothing, or perfumes. Placing a fresh dryer sheet in ones pockets will deter bees. Also, rub the dryer sheet across the skin. Place a few on the picnic table. Sprinkle 4 to 5 whole cloves on the table. Place a lighted citronella candle on the table. If children or adults become upset around a flying bee have them calm down. The bee is just trying to figure out if the person is a flower. Jerking and swatting around makes the bee think you are an enemy and will probably sting you. Standing quietly and still will help. These are just a few suggestions.

Whether taking lunch to the field, hosting a get-together. lounging around beneath a tree, or even letting children have a picnic in the yard, memories can be made. Opportunities can be taken by educating children when they show you a special bug they caught, a leaf, or even a special stick. A picnic can leave memories later of times that fly by us so quickly.

Something to think about: Congratulations to all the people who are graduating from any school or any special event. May you have enough curves in your life to make you grow and enough successes to make you bloom!” Marie

MACARONI SALAD

1 (16 ounce) box shell macaroni

2 shredded carrots

5 celery stalks, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

2 cucumbers, chopped (remove seeds)

6 large radishes, sliced

2 tomatoes, sliced

1/2 green or red pepper, chopped

1/2 cup sugar

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Dressing of your choice

Cook and drain the macaroni; let cool. Mix all vegetables except the tomatoes, sugar, salt and pepper with the macaroni. Add the dressing. Before serving, add the tomatoes.

ONION BUTTER

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper flakes

2 Tablespoons minced onions

2 Tablespoons diced parsley

Combine the butter, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard and pepper flakes. Mix until fluffy. Stir in the minced onion and parsley. Mix well. Use on hamburgers or steaks.

COCONUT PIE

2 cups milk

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Bisquick

4 eggs

1/4 cup butter

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup chopped coconut

In a mixer combine the milk, sugar and Bisquick. Add the eggs, butter and vanilla. Mix well for 3 minutes. Pour into a greased 9” pie pan and let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle the coconut over the top. Bake at 350 F. for 40 minutes. Serve warm or cold.