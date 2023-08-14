Chicken, and other fowl, are very popular types of meat to use in recipes from A to Z (except U and X). For many years, a meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy graced many a Sunday dinner table or special occasion. Other than the majority of entrails, the entire cooked chicken carcass may be used, including cooking the bones for stock. The cooked meat may be enjoyed either hot or cold.

Today we have access to many various chicken recipes. Purchasing and baking a whole chicken may provide a family several meals. However, for many it is much easier to purchase trays of chicken parts such as legs, thighs, breast, or wings. The broth and meat may also be purchased bottled or canned. Dry chicken bouillon has a long shelf life. Also, chicken nuggets and hot wings have become popular.

Our bodies derive many physical benefits from eating chicken. Calorie-wise the dark, meat, such as the thighs and legs, are a little higher than the white breast meat. This also depends on the way it is cooked, or if the skin is also eaten.

Some body advantages to eating chicken is an increase of muscle building amino acids. It helps contribute to bone density which helps prevent osteoporosis. It provides chlorine, copper, iron and zinc which are a few of the minerals our body needs. Chicken also contains a small amount of cholesterol.

Even before the 12th century, people recognized chicken soup or broth helped alleviate the symptoms of the flu, stuffy cold, or sore throat. Although the liquid will not cure a cold or flu, the additional moisture may help to open congested sinuses by opening blood vessels in the area.

Purchasing a whole chicken and cutting it up is more economical than purchasing parts. If one does not know how to do this, ask the store butcher to show you how. There are many videos and articles on the Internet to demonstrate this. A whole chicken will serve 4 to 6 people with a few left-overs.

People ate over 65 billion pounds of chicken during 2019. It is one of the fastest growing meat products. Due to the methods of improving the various breeds, the bodies are larger than in the 1950s.

There are now three various ways to classify chickens for sale: Free-range, caged, and organic. There are no regulations for how much outside space, type, quality or time the birds are outside for them to be classified as free range. The growers, however, must provide proof to say their birds are raised with an open area available to them.

Caged chickens are just that. Several birds live in one small size cage in buildings with multiples of other caged birds. This can promote aggressive behaviors among the birds.

To be labeled organic, the grower must follow strict guidelines raising the birds. The birds receive no hormones, or antibiotics. They are also fed an organic diet with no synthetic pesticides used in growing the feed. Not all free range chickens are raised organically.

Raising chickens, or other fowl, is regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Food and Drug Administrations (USFDA). The facilities are inspected as to the welfare of the chickens, business practices and safe human consumables.

As we look for ways to stretch our food dollar, the versatile chicken may help. Be aware of when chicken goes on a special sale and perhaps purchase an extra package of it or two. The meat freezes well.

Something to think about: “People who count their chickens before they are hatched act very wisely because chickens run about so absurdly that it is impossible to count them accurately.” Oscar W. Wilde

GARLIC FRIED CHICKEN

Brown each chicken piece in a saucepan on both sides. Wrap and seal each individual piece in foil paper with a small piece of garlic and 1/2 teaspoon butter. Place each bundle in the oven and cook at 300 F. for 60 minutes. Unwrap foil and enjoy.

SANDWICH CHICKEN SPREAD

3 to 4 pound chicken

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

2 tablespoons salt

Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup salad dressing

1 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup onion, cut in pieces

A little chicken broth

Cut up one 3 or 4 pound chicken. Place pieces in a pan with water to cover pieces along with 1 chopped onion, carrots and salt. Cook until the meat is tender. When cooked remove the meat from the pan and let cool. Remove meat from the bones and place in a food processor.

Add first four dressing ingredients. Add a little chicken broth and process 15 to 30 seconds in the blender. This may be longer or shorter depending on how much chicken you have. Refrigerate until using.

CHICKEN LOAF

One 4 pound chicken, cooked, cooled and cut into small pieces

2 cups fresh bread crumbs

1 cup cooked rice

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

2 Tablespoons pimento, cut fine

3 cups milk or chicken broth

4 well-beaten eggs

Sauce:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup cream or milk

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon parsley

1 small can mushrooms

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

Mix Chicken Loaf ingredients well and pour into an 8x12-inch baking dish. Set the pan in hot water and bake in a 350 F. oven for 60 minutes.

To make sauce, melt butter in sauce pan. Add flour; cook and stir a few minutes. Do not brown. Add the cream or milk and chicken broth stirring or whisking until smooth. Add the parsley, mushrooms, paprika and lemon juice. Cook until smooth and serve over the prepared chicken loaf.