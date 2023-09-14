JESUP, Iowa — Living along the Wapsipinicon River has its perks, and Craig Parker is taking full advantage.

Parker’s family has owned the land near Jesup, south of Littleton, since 1914, and he was able to take over the land after his retirement. Since then he has planted nearly 200 to 400 trees each year, making it his own version of paradise.

“This is my passion,” Parker said. “I truly enjoy this. For me it’s just recreation. I don’t go to the gym, but I can come out here and run a chainsaw or do whatever.”

Parker was named the 2023 Iowa Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year by the Iowa Tree Farm Committee.

Patience is the key for tree farming, Parker said. They were able to harvest some soft maples to get them started on their tree projects, but a lot of the sycamores and other trees planted since he took over he may never see harvested.

“Some of these you may live long enough to see harvested, but the rest of this stuff is 60 to 100 years before any of it will be harvestable,” he said. “Our focus is high-value hardwoods now and maybe the next generation or two will get an opportunity to see that.”

From chestnuts to walnuts, Parker said there is plenty of harvesting potential in the future of the tree farm.

“We had one forester say through the undergrowth that there are lots of walnuts coming, almost 3,000 walnuts to the acre in some spots,” Parker said. “He’d never seen them that thick.”

Parker’s family came to the area in the mid-1850s and opened a blacksmith shop in Littleton when it was thought the railroad would go from Independence through Littleton and on to Waterloo. After water was found in nearby Jesup, the railroad changed course. Wells were drilled in Jesup to help fuel the steam engines, and his great-great-grandfather moved there. In 1914, Parker’s grandfather, Oliver, bought the land Craig currently farms.

“I used to come out here and stomp around when I was a high schooler,” he said. “That’s how I got started out here, just hunting and fishing and farming.”

He worked as an electrician for 20 years and then worked for Mid-American Energy. He also spent time in California working for CalEnergy before deciding to retire and come back to the land. Parker utilized some of the less productive farm ground along the river to plant trees.

“We were getting 185 bushel corn out a little further, but only 60 bushels near the river,” he said. “We farm the productive parts, but we put a lot of the rest in trees.”

Parker said the trees are just a part of the joy of being on the land his family has farmed for more than 100 years. One of his favorite sights is seeing the wildlife that comes out to enjoy the land as well.

“One time I was out in a tree stand and I saw a whole host of deer,” Parker said. “I think I lost count at 35.”

As part of the award, Parker will host a field day at his farm on Oct. 10.