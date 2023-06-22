2 C. frozen peas, thawed
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 can white corn, drained
1 can (8 oz.) water chestnuts, drained and chopped
1 jar (4 oz.) diced pimentos, drained
8 green onions thinly sliced
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
For dressing:
1/2 C. vinegar
1/2 C. sugar
1/4 C. oil
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Combine all vegetables in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients until sugar is dissolved. Pour over vegetable mixture; mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours — overnight is best! Stir just before serving.