Growing up in rural northwest Missouri, Elaina Shonkwiler, 17, has always enjoyed baking and providing people with good food.

“I have loved baking since I can ever really remember,” she says.

Shonkwiler, from St. Joseph, says cooking runs in the family, and her baking has been shaped by those experiences with family, including trips to her grandmother’s house in rural northwest Missouri.

“As a kid, when I went to my grandma’s house, we would cook,” she says. “Mom and Dad are great cooks. I guess it kind of runs in the family. My grandma makes some of the best pies.”

Shonkwiler’s rural background combined with her family experience and her love of decorating to help form her baking style and preferences.

“I love baking cakes, because I love to decorate them,” she says. “Decorating is my favorite, probably.”

After high school, Shonkwiler would like to attend culinary school and make baking her career. She currently works part time at the Country Cookie store nearby and sells some of her baking creations.

“I just sell to friends and family out of my kitchen,” she says.

She also has a Facebook page, Ponderosa Sweets, where she posts photos of her various baking creations.

Shonkwiler also enters baking competitions, winning first place at her district competition and then finishing third at the state baking and pastry competition.

She gets her recipes from a variety of places — from family and online, especially from the Pioneer Woman. She says she is always on the lookout for good recipes and something new to try.

“I get recipes from a little bit of everywhere,” Shonkwiler says.

