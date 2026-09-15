People are also reading…
This Labor Day week rain we had sure perked the beans up. A few beans are getting close to cutting, and a lot of corn is getting sheared off at the stump. Weather looks decent for a couple days, then more rain.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.