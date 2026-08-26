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There has been a few guys sticking their beaks into some corn. It’s still too wet for me to deal with, so I’ll probably wait another week. With the spring we had, beans are all over the place — from just flowering to turning yellow, we've got it all. A few places the cockleburs are doing real good. With all the rain we've had the weeds are winning. I’ve always hated mowing the yard, but I figured if the yard needs mowed constantly, the crops are growing. I can’t wait to see what’s out there. It would be kind of depressing to have this tall lawn for nothing.