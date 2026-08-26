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It was a much cooler though humid week last week. Some midweek rain showers dropped as much as three-quarters of an inch in some places while others saw a few sprinkles. Regardless, mid-Missouri looks abnormally green and lush for August. Corn silage has been put up and will continue this coming week on many farms. Tonnage and quality are said to be very good. Soybeans are filling pods and adding pods with every helpful shower. A few rain chances for the first of the week with temps in the 80s will help August finish out in comfortable fashion!