Jaclyn Wilson

Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.

The geese hatches are filling the home valley. Last year was a little concerning. With the combination of weather and coyotes, we had one hatch in the entire valley. This year, I’ve completely lost track. They are everywhere – so much so that it’s nothing to see one of us stopped on the road to wait for the noisy parents and their offspring trek across the gravel road to the lake as fast as they can wobble.

We are all getting worn down. Calving is moving along unbelievably fast. At last count I’m just a little over a hundred head left.

The feedlot is empty except for the grass steers, which have been worked. I’ll truck them to grass this week, along with a load that will go on feed at a feedlot for Flying Diamond Beef.

It was a mad struggle this last week to get some cosmetic things worked on around the ranch for a tour from the UK hosted by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. We spent long days getting the yards mowed for the first time this year, cleaning and replanting flower beds, painting the reefer (which has been on the list of things to do for a awhile), and getting the shop cleaned up to our standards.

It was great to have visitors out, especially since I knew or have interacted with almost all of them. Being in the western part of the state and demographically challenged, I really appreciated NDA having us as a stop on the trip.

We had an extra hand in getting things ready. Bailey, the intern that was here last summer from North Carolina State, started her second summer internship for us. She hit the ground running, and it has been so enjoyable to have an intern that you don’t have to start from ground zero. She knows the ranch and how to do a lot of the things that we are currently working on since she’s been her before.

She is living with me, since Salvetti and Grace are living in the other ranch house. I’m definitely using to my advantage. I bribed her to cook a couple meals a week in exchange for providing all the groceries. No, my protein bar habit is not gone, but at least I’m not living on them alone.

With a full crew this summer, we have a long list of projects that we will continue to pound away at. Getting out and about to pastures now, it’s been amazing to see all of the damage that the winter storms caused. To say they wreaked havoc on the fences would be an understatement. At this point we are going around fixing them enough to hold cattle. We will most likely go around them again to make them even better.

Rain has delayed some of the fencing work. Showers have been in the forecast, but the grass is still behind. Hopefully with some warm weather things will continue to catch up.

With a full schedule this week, I’m running away for part of a day to do a promotional video for the Colorado Department of Agriculture on a blockchain project. Considering we have a number of customers on the Front Range and the majority of our TV stations come out of Colorado, we were glad to participate on the project.

I may have been a little over excited when I got the email that said they would even provide a makeup artist for the video, but probably not for the reasons most are thinking. I was counting every minute that I could get tagged up and pastures checked before I had to be out the door.