Good morning from the Global Beef Summit in Denver, Colorado. This is the inaugural event, and I hope it’s one that continues to improve. The speakers and presentations have been phenomenal. It’s always great to walk into a room and see people that you admire and respect in the industry and at the same time see a lot of new faces that have passion and desire to improve not only their operation but the industry.

I had the opportunity to speak on “International Perspective on Western Nebraska Range Management.” What a broad topic, and I will admit I struggled putting it together. I’ve been under the weather lately. Trying to get a brain to function, especially on such a topic that could go so many different directions, had me beyond frustrated a couple of times.

In typical fashion, I was changing the PowerPoint up to the last minute. I would like to get to the point someday of having one strong presentation that I could use over and over, but as I told a dear friend last week, I have six different speaking gigs over the next five weeks and everyone is on a different topic. We aren’t there quite yet.

We did something a little out of norm this last week and videoed a group of yearling grass steers to sell on Western Video Sept. 12 at Haythorns. The Boss Man and I have talked about selling cattle on video for quite a while now but have never taken the jump. There was list of thoughts that went into the decision to go this route this year, but it seemed like a good year to try it with the market being as strong as it is. We had a great crew that came out from Ogallala Livestock to film steers, and the Boss Man and I were probably a little more nervous than we should have been about how the process would go. OK, in all honesty the Boss Man is almost always completely chill. I’m the antsy one.

I asked what felt like a hundred questions about the process as we were standing in the pasture with the steers within touching distance. The Boss Man took off with the UTV, and the steers lined up behind him in trailing mode. I brought up the end, and what I had been stressing about for weeks, took only about 10 minutes to film. It couldn’t have gone any better.

I’ll sort off a group of the light end the day we ship and maybe feed. I do have a pen on feed now at Chappel Feedyard that at this point is headed to Flying Diamond Beef, but if the market continues to stay like it is, I might end up selling to the “Big Four” instead.

Why is that? The numbers don’t add up. Let’s say November rolls around and I get $2,800 for a finished steer. By the time I include processing costs and expense, I’m up to over $4,000 for 500 pounds of beef, which equates to $8 per pound pricing to break even. That’s not even taking into account labor, marketing, etc., after you get the beef to the reefer. I think one of the most important parts of agriculture is having the ability to pivot if there is a more profitable direction that makes sense.

Once the summit is over, it’s a mad dash over the next couple weeks. We are hosting Humanities Nebraska the middle of September and working on getting things ready to have some of the board members out for the day to experience ranching in the Sandhills. It’s always great to have tours come through, but it’s a lot of work to host for even a day. You want everything to be in tip-top shape.

We are slowly getting the trees that we cut off picked up and hauled out. The excitement for the week was having a local artist come out and paint a mural on the side of the reefer. Linda Lacy owns a store in Ashby called The Pot Shop where she paints and does ceramics. I’ve found great enjoyment out of writing checks over the years to The Pot Shop and waiting for my accountant to comment. Though I think one social media friend said it best: “It’s only fitting that the reefer was painted by the lady that owns the Pot Shop.”