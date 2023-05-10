Today I’m grateful for a fantastic week spent in Ireland! A few years back my family took an ancestry test which confirmed what I’d been taught: I’m predominantly Irish, English and Scottish. (And Neanderthal which is a story for another day, but in the meantime those wheels you enjoy … you’re welcome!)
After being blessed with a trip to my ancestors’ land last week, I discovered I share many passions with the Irish: 1. Sharing God’s love (churches and “God is Love” signs everywhere), 2. Nostalgia (loving and holding on to the past), 3. Simplicity (prioritizing the important things in life), 4. Education (highly touting their universities) 5. Gratitude (openly writing and speaking on their appreciation for the U.S. accepting their famine emigrants and assisting in world wars) 6. Walking (I easily walked 15,000 steps per day) 7. ‘80s music (played in every pub) and 8. Humor (they are quick with one-liner zingers!).
They really do consider the U.S. to be an extension of themselves and it’s very common to see the Irish and American flags flying side by side. And of course, it goes without saying, we share a love for agriculture!
Sixty-six percent of Ireland's land is used for agriculture. Major agricultural products include milk, barley, beef, wheat, potatoes, pork, oats, poultry, mushrooms/truffles, and mutton. All cows and sheep are entirely grass fed as they have the longest grass growing season in Europe. My eyes couldn’t believe how lush the pasture grass was there, and needless to say I was as green as the grass with envy.
We immersed ourselves in learning about Irish agriculture while touring farm-to-table Ballyknocken House & Cookery School with world renowned owner Catherine Fulvio. (She’s appeared on the Today show and been nominated for an Emmy.) She taught us how to make scones and treated us to a delicious authentic Irish meal. We had to laugh at ourselves as Catherine educated us that corned beef and cabbage are not actually Irish, they are Irish American. Ham and cabbage are Irish, but once that meal got to the U.S. beef was cheaper than pork at that time, thus it changed to corned beef and cabbage. Also, roosters have nothing to do with chickens; they are red potatoes. Good to know. That could make or break a recipe, I would think!
We were delighted to see Catherine’s neighbor shepherd Pat and his dog demonstrate sheep herding. Pat and the dog are both famous for appearing in the show “Vikings.” While I’ve seen some pretty amazing herding dogs work cattle before, I’ve never seen them work sheep – sheep in very tall, lush grass, I might add. Additionally, I could have listened to Pat’s very thick Irish accent all day. He’s the real deal!
While driving to Ballyknocken we were awed to see the beautiful, bright yellow fields of rapeseed , a close cousin of canola and the third largest source of vegetable oil. While I didn’t get to smell it, my husband Rusty did on the golf course and reported it was a coconut-like aroma.
We naturally fell in love with all the farms, golf courses, castles, and churches. So. Many. Churches. However it quickly became evident that the only buildings more numerous than churches in Ireland, are pubs. These too, are dependent on agriculture. The all-important brewing and distillery industries have a very long history with hops, barley and corn.
While also true in the rest of the world, when farmers are doing well, businesses are doing well. Appreciating and advocating for farmers/ranchers is vital to all industries in every corner of our world.
Suffice to say, we’re already talking about a return trip to Ireland someday. While I failed to bring Ireland’s daily light rains back to us (and boy we could sure use them!), I’ll end with the traditional Irish blessing.
“May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”