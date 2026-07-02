After another inch and a half of rain in late June, southeastern Nebraska has completely emerged from drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s June 25 update.
People are also reading…
Jordan Uldrich is a fifth generation on his Fillmore County farm, working with his dad and brother to raise conventional corn, soybeans, milo and rye and a small beef herd. He has adopted regenerative practices, including interseeding cover crops and rotational grazing. Jordan is a board member and has one of the demonstration-education sites for the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition.