To many of Midwesterners raised on meat and potatoes, having a salad means adding lettuce to your quarter-pound hamburger. However, the recent influx of plant-based meat alternative products is causing concern for meat-loving livestock producers.

There is an obvious antagonism between the two industries. Plant-based burgers, sausages, meatballs, chicken tenders and pork chops imitate animal meat in appearance, taste and texture. More often, advertisements for these products no longer target vegans or vegetarians; rather, they are aiming to attract a new generation of consumers by focusing on issues surrounding health and ethics.

Whether you choose to eat plant-based foods or not, all within agriculture are affected by the plant-based meat alternative (PBMA) movement. Livestock producers may view it as a threat to their market share, whereas pulse crop and dry bean producers eagerly anticipate increased demand for their commodities that are turned into alternative proteins. Even corn and soybean farmers are an essential part of the plant-based equation.

A growing number of companies are investing in and manufacturing the products, giving companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat competition. In the United States, the 2022 plant-based food market was worth $8 billion, according to the Good Food Institute.

The push toward plant-based diets has been increasingly endorsed by health officials and environmentalists alike for the perceived benefits to health, animal welfare and sustainability.

Discussions about both the animal protein and plant-based industries are surrounded by stigmas and many unknowns. One question stands out: can animal meat protein and plant-based meat alternatives coexist?

“Yes they can, based on the fact that they already are,” said Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA).

The following will examine different aspects of both plant-based meat alternative manufacturing and animal production, as well as how consumer expectations are driving the entire food system toward sustainability.

Consumers drive demand

Because of the weight the consumer pulls in this conversation, it’s important to examine their role in the dynamics between animal meat and alternatives. According to the Good Food Institute, the plant-based meat market is about 1% of the United States retail meat market.

Plant-based manufacturers are seeking to broaden their market and entice meat eaters to consume plant-based foods by appealing to young flexitarians and omnivores, as stated in a Jan. 15 article from the National Library of Medicine. A flexitarian is defined by the Good Food Institute as “flexible and vegetarian.” This group of consumers makes up one-third of the U.S. population.

Flexitarians are more interested in protein alternatives to reduce or replace meat intake, whereas heavy meat eaters “might be less willing” to consume alternatives, as affirmed by several studies cited in the National Library of Medicine.

Furthermore, “vegetarians and vegans are not seeking sensory properties in plant-based products.” This is based on the premise that those who choose a sans-animal diet do want their food to resemble meat. This concept was summarized by Matt Durler, vice president of Animal Feed Development at ICM Inc., which provides separation technologies for two-thirds of domestic ethanol production in the United States and one-third of the gallons worldwide.

“Vegetarians eat plant-based foods and wouldn’t consume steak anyway,” he said.

Because of this, he believes plant-based protein could potentially erode the market share but is not a specific threat to the meat industry.

Catering to the taste buds of flexitarians poses challenges for meat alternative manufacturers, as outlined by the National Library of Medicine article: “To achieve acceptability by a wider audience of meat eaters, the new generation of PBMAs shall be developed in a way that texture, appearance, aroma and taste resemble those of equivalent authentic meat products, before, during and after cooking.” The dominant marketing strategy of meat alternatives is to mimic traditional meat as closely as possible, from storage to consumption.

This group of consumers eating meat alternatives is seeking the taste and satisfaction of a real meat pork chop or burger without the perceived negative environmental or health connotations. Therefore, the sensory attributes of the meat alternative must align with consumer acceptance of production practices. From the plants grown in the field to the plant-based patty created at the food manufacturer, each stage of food production is being analyzed by consumers.

Tim McGreevy, CEO of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council and American Pulse Association, described what concerns today’s consumers.

“Consumers, especially the younger generation having kids, are very conscience of what their peers are interested in,” McGreevy said. “They are looking at where their food is coming from, how their food is produced and what impact it has.”

Labeling a large issue

How meat alternative products are labeled has become a large issue. McGreevy said the packages he has seen are marked as a plant-based product.

“They are marketing to a segment of the market that is looking for that product. Manufacturers are not trying to fool their customers,” McGreevy said.

Woodall speaks on behalf of NCBA when he asks that plant-based manufacturers be transparent in how they name plant-based products and position them on the market.

“We want the consumer to know if they’re buying beef that was created with a live animal in pastures, the way we produce beef today, versus plant-based or something cultivated by animal cells,” Woodall said.

This information needs to be clearly stated on the packaging so that the consumers know what they are buying, he said.

“We ask that they play on a level playing field,” said Woodall.

The protein market does not always operate with an “us against them” mentality. Consumers may be surprised to learn that both the animal protein and plant protein industries benefit from each other.

Meat alternative are comprised of ingredients derived from plants, most commonly soy. As the industry advances, additional raw materials are being researched to address concerns regarding genetically modified organisms, allergies and sustainability of production. Other sources of protein used for meat alternatives include chickpeas, cowpeas, dry beans, mung beans, fava beans, rapeseed, hemp, rice and wheat.

Beans play a big role in meat alternatives

Research is helping determine which plants and combinations are most suitable. The ingredients used and form of protein (protein isolate, protein concentrate) influences what consumers are willing to eat.

“There is a lot we have to learn about what ingredients work best and how we are going to meet the needs of a growing market as needs change,” said Courtney Schuler, chairwoman of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

She considers plant-based meat to be in its infancy stages.

Schuler confirmed that plant-based foods are receiving substantial federal dollars. Policymakers worldwide are funding research on sustainable and alternative proteins. The European Union is leading investments in plant-based protein at $150 million.

The 2022 State of the Industry Executive Summary for plant-based meat, seafood, eggs and dairy reveals that the U.S. Congress allocated nearly $6 million to the USDA for alternative protein research and development. Additionally, the state of California dedicated $5 million to three universities to support R&D of alternative proteins.

Through this research, scientists are discovering which plants can achieve the desired “meat” consistency and chewy texture. Not surprisingly, chopped and minced meat substitutes are the easiest to replicate. Colorants such as red cabbage or red beets add to the raw meat appearance, with caramel coloring adding to the appeal of the final cooked product, as shown in “Imitation Meat Production Process Overview” from Michigan State University. Fats and oils from sunflowers, canola, coconut, sesame and other plants act as binding agents, as do starches, fibers, oleogels and hydrocolloids. Herbs and spices add flavor.

Meat alternative ingredients differ based on the manufacturing company. Beyond Meat products are pea-based, whereas the top ingredient listed in most Impossible Foods products (after water) is soybean protein concentrate. Soy protein isolate and hydrolyzed soy protein are also listed in most Impossible Foods products.

“Dry beans may be an overlooked ingredient in some of these products as we look to the future,” Schuler said.

Whose food?

One argument surrounding plant-based meat alternatives and the real thing is that animals are consuming the plants that humans could be eating.

“Part of this conversation—a part people miss—is that 750 million acres of land is not suitable for tillage,” said Durler from the Animal Feed Development arm at ICM.

As herbivores, animals graze not only the grass in the pasture but also a variety of other plants and plant parts that are not palatable or indigestible to humans.

People do not take into account the ruminant’s ability to upcycle protein from low-quality feeds into high-quality, nutritious beef, Durler said.

Herein may lie one solution to how animal protein and alternatives can coexist. Land that cannot be farmed and plants that cannot be eaten by humans make suitable feed for livestock. And because these animals are converting plants and forages into meat, the National Library of Medicine considers animal meat to have “high biological value.”

The same crops grown as ingredients for meat alternatives can also efficiently feed livestock. The extrusion process for legumes, pulse crops and other plants results in nutrient-dense and palatable byproducts that can in turn be fed to livestock.

“Look at these as coproducts instead of byproducts,” Durler said. “We are trying to add value to those and really focus on consistency and quality.”

Lentils, peas benefit from bigger market

The extrusion procedure for plant-based meat alternative ingredients is similar to extracting the starch from a kernel of corn or sorghum for ethanol production. Ethanol coproducts are segregated so the fiber and solubles feed beef and dairy cattle, and the protein and yeast are made into food for pets, aquaculture, swine and poultry, Durler said. Similarly, various products derived from soybeans, canola, beets, sunflowers, peas, beans and other meat alternative ingredients can be fed to livestock.

Speaking on behalf of the pulse crop industry, McGreevy from the pea and lentil council agrees in the potential for increased value of crops due to additional processing. He has witnessed the “exciting development in the history of the pulse industry” over the past 15-20 years. Peas and lentils that were once consumed only in whole form are now being separated into fiber, protein and starch extracts.

“There is a lot more investment in turning these crops into ingredients,” McGreevy said.

Even those crops intended for human dining sometimes become meals for animals. Imperfect or expired foods are often fed to livestock instead of being wasted.

“The dry beans we can’t sell on store shelves have been used for animal feed for years,” said Schuler of the state dry bean commission.

Sustainability a focus on both sides

All of this leads to more sustainable production.

Producers of livestock, crops and plant-based alternatives alike are under close scrutiny to ensure sustainable practices are adhered. Consumers may not realize what is being done in agriculture to actively reduce the carbon footprint of animal and crop production. As Durler said, the story of how efficient U.S. production agriculture is needs to be told.

“We’re the most efficient in the world because of how we embrace technology, and that efficiency reduces emissions per unit of production,” said Durler.

Cattle especially are under attack for contributing methane to the atmosphere. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from U.S. beef production from “cradle to grave” was 3.8% of all U.S. greenhouse emissions (www.beefresearch.org).

The reference from “cradle to grave” aligns with an important point from a Jan. 15 National Library of Medicine article. Tracking one market animal from birth to harvest can be done easily. However, “building databases for the productive process of complex (multi-ingredient) foods should be a relevant point to focus on … the sustainability of PBMA (plant-based meat alternative) production must take into consideration good agricultural practices, such as crop rotation, fertilizer, plant protection and water use.” Finding accurate data concerning the sustainability of meat alternatives would require investigating multiple aspects of production for each ingredient used. The carbon footprint of factory production for alternatives must be accounted for in terms of sustainability, Durler said.

The beef industry has aggressive goals for reducing their carbon footprint, said McGreevy. He shared his experience at the Aim for Climate Conference, which was hosted in May by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and United Nations. He said major sponsors for the conference were animal protein groups.

“They understand they have to address their consumers’ expectations,” McGreevy said.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall would like plant-based alternative companies to market and position their products without basing accusations of environmental impact against meat.

“Take that out of the discussion and leave it up to the consumer to decide whether they like the taste of the product,” Woodall said.

Pulse crops can be beneficial part of rotation

Instead of pointing fingers at the other industry, both animal protein and plant-based industries need to “deliver solutions in our food system that meets consumer expectations and goals,” said McGreevy.

Part of the solution can be integrating crops used for meat alternatives into a crop rotation, capitalizing on more efficient farming practices. Dry beans conserve water, reduce tillage, break up the grass crop rotation and fix their own nitrogen, Schuler said. Other pulse crops have similar attributes.

“There are so many advantages to having these crops in a farmer’s cropping system,” McGreevy said.

The same can be said for livestock, which provides natural fertilizer to improve soil health. The National Library of Medicine article shares how manure production “spares the need for chemical fertilizer, contributes to crop yield and maintains soil fertility.”

Producers are taking advantage of these benefits. In western Nebraska, many of the beef producers also raise dry beans and pulse crops.

“The amount of protein Nebraska produces on a yearly basis is unbelievable,” said Schuler.

More 2 billion servings of dry beans are produced each year in a few counties mainly concentrated in western Nebraska. It’s a small portion of Nebraska agriculture as a whole.

The Dry Bean Commission does not want to eliminate meat but work with other Nebraska commodities while supporting their dry bean producers in Nebraska, Schuler said.

“We want to focus on using dry beans and to compliment meat dishes, to work together to make meals and culinary experiences more affordable for restaurants, school food programs and people at home,” Schuler said.

The hybrid patty is proof that the animal and plant worlds can join forces. The most acceptable hybrid in terms of taste and purchase intentions was 60% beef and 40% vegetable, as defined by the National Library of Medicine article.

With a little innovation, animal protein and plant-based meat alternatives could coexist. Industries are coming together to satisfy not only the bellies but also the mindset of their consumers.

“We’re working with every player in the food system—corn growers, wheat growers and other plant-based foods—to create blends on these crops in order to achieve great taste and deliciousness, but also trying to meet consumer expectations for good stewardship of the land that we work,” McGreevy said.