The word “research” often brings to mind laboratory mice being examined by scientists wearing long white coats. Newborn lambs frolicking in the sunshine or cattle serenely grazing in expansive grasslands are not typically viewed as scientific experiments.

However, this is exactly the scene at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center (USMARC) in Clay County, Nebraska. Located 40 miles southeast of Grand Island, NE., USMARC covers about 35,000 acres. Of that area, 25,000 acres is pastureland.

“This is one of the biggest outdoor live animal research facilities in the nation,” said Robin Wheeler.

Serving as interim communications specialist, Wheeler drove this reporter around the USMARC facilities in a private tour.

USMARC is a hidden treasure, but it’s known to many around the world, especially those in science and agriculture realms. The week before my tour, Wheeler had back-to-back days hosting a busload of visitors from Missouri and from Argentina.

Groups and people are welcome to schedule a tour of the facilities; school children in particular enjoy seeing the animals.

Before USMARC existed, the site was the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot (NAD) from 1942 until the center was established in 1964. NAD claimed more than 48,000 acres and was the largest of the navy’s World War II inland munitions depots, according to History Nebraska. After NAD disbanded, part of the 48,000 acres became the Nebraska Army National Guard Greenlief Training and Readiness Center.

Hundreds of concrete explosives storage magazines, referred to as “igloos”, dot the landscape yet today. With 2-foot walls and blast walls 3 feet thick in front of the entrances, these structures are seemingly invincible. Wheeler said that demolition crews tried to implode them up to convert to gravel, but the project proved to be too labor intensive and expensive. The remaining igloos are half-covered in the mounds of dirt and grass that once camouflaged their existence.

NAD had 207 miles of railroad tracks to transport military munitions across the country, as reported by History Nebraska. Three historic train depots sit within USMARC, as inactive as the railroad tracks. There were originally four depots, but one exploded during the war. Several workers were killed, and windows were broken as far away as Lincoln.

Two cemeteries also offer a glimpse into the communities that previously existed in this region. After the property became federal land, the only person allowed to be buried there was Keith Gregory, former director at USMARC who was crucial to its establishment.

A self-contained entity, USMARC has its own construction crew, farm maintenance shop, automotive shop, electricians, plumbers, EMTs and fire department. Almost all activity connects to animal husbandry in some way. Separate crews are responsible for the care of the animals, row crops, feed mill and pastures. Two full-time veterinarians tend the animals daily.

Most employees live in nearby communities. Veterinary students at the University of Nebraska Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center (GPVEC) often stay in the dormitories located on site. These students receive hands-on experience providing animal care services in a working environment.

A cooperative between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), USMARC has about 110 federal employees in its scientific enterprise and 120 UNL employees that make up the agriculture enterprise.

Each person serves his or her own role to keep USMARC running smoothly. The center is managed to best represent current industry production practices and is on the forefront of research, providing science-based resources for feedlot management systems, cow-calf operations, pork producers and sheep enterprises.

“USMARC produces its own corn, alfalfa and other feedstuffs to be self-sufficient, but additional supplements are purchased,” Wheeler said. Soybeans are sold to purchase outsourced soybean meal for swine rations.

There are approximately 1,800 acres of corn, 700 acres of soybeans, 500 acres of corn and rye silages, 750 acres of annual forages and 700 acres of alfalfa-grass mix hay. About 900 acres of cover crops, including sorghum Sudan hybrids and oat-turnip mixes, are planted for the cattle to graze.

Through nutritional studies, USMARC is optimizing animal health, productivity and efficiency.

“A lot of studies are about animal feed,” Wheeler explained. Researchers analyze what the animals eat, how much they eat, what supplements are used, what improves growth and how to maintain animal health.

The USMARC feed mill has a 350,000-bushel storage capacity. With a roller mill on site, they can grind all their own corn. Each week, approximately 100 tons of feed is mixed and delivered throughout the center.

A crew is responsible for grinding hay, nearly a daily occurrence at the feedlot, said Wheeler. Six concrete bunkers are filled with silage, haylage, earlage or other feedstuffs.

The feedlot has capacity for 6,400 head. Some pens are divided into smaller groups than a typical commercial operation, making sorting and studying the cattle more manageable. All calves born at the center go to the feedlot at weaning, unless specified by a project.

With open pens, the environment is similar to many commercial operations in the region. To increase cattle comfort in hot, humid conditions, shades have been installed over all of the feedlot pens. Heat and humidity is monitored by an on-site heat-stress monitoring system that notifies caretakers when temperatures get too hot in the summer for the cattle.

When the cattle reach market weight, they are either marketed or processed at USMARC, said Wheeler. Muscle biologists sample steaks and other cuts of meat for qualities such as marbling and tenderness.

Feedlot studies have addressed numerous industry priorities, such as E. coli 0157, feedlot surface emissions, water quality, camera grading systems in packing plants and overall genetic performance.

Research conducted at the center also aids the meat packing industry. Wheeler referenced a hide wash technology invented by USMARC scientists that reduces E. coli contamination during processing. A citric acid solution sprayed on the hide prior to processing neutralizes the bacteria, preventing bacteria from transferring to the meat.

Nearly every animal at USMARC is “home grown.” The offspring are studied, and replacement females are selected within the herds to continue the ancestral line.

“Every animal you see here is born here, except a few bulls and rams,” Wheeler said.

USMARC claims the title of the longest-running beef genetics research project in the world. The Germplasm Evaluation (GPE) has been comparing the genetic influences of purebred and crossbred cattle since 1969.

When the study began, a representational herd of the most popular breeds in the U.S. was brought to USMARC. Continental European breeds were beginning to be imported into the U.S. at this time; 36 breeds have been involved in GPE throughout the years.

Currently, the focus is on the most common 18 breeds in the U.S. This includes popular breeds such as Angus, Limousin, Charolais, Brown Swiss, Hereford, Polled Hereford, Gelbvieh, Simmental, South Devon and others. A herd of 3,500 cows is tracked in GPE to evaluate industry standards for cow performance, growth, temperament and longevity, as well as how they perform in this environment. All are artificially inseminated using semen from bulls considered representative of current genetics in the industry. Their offspring are then also studied.

With Nebraska’s role as a cattle producing state, production management of beef cattle is emphasized in the research conducted at USMARC. The cow herd consists of 7,200 head of cows to be bred this year, with 1,700 first-exposure heifers. The bull barn houses 630 bulls.

Intensive cattle feedlot barns permit for more thorough feed and nutrition studies. Two barns were renovated in 2012 and 2013 with Calan gates, an electronic recognition system. The cattle wear a Calan collar to measure individual feed intake, feed efficiency and growth performance.

The researchers first observe where the steers tend to eat, as they are a creature of habit. Then each is assigned an individual feeder stall. The feeder gate is programmed to open only when the Calan collar is close enough, allowing the steer to enter and eat. The gate closes when he leaves so another pen mate cannot claim any leftover feed.

“They can measure to the ounce how much feed each animal gets,” Wheeler said. Cattle are weighed every three weeks as part of this study.

While nutrition is a major component of the research at USMARC, almost every aspect of animal health and industry practices is considered at the center.

“You name it, they’ll probably study it— animal health, antibiotic resistance, nutritional supplements,” said Wheeler.

To manage the sheer mass of land and cattle, the ranch is divided into 10 sections, each with a large barn or “pole shed.”

“Each pole shed is its own mini farm, and the crew is responsible for all the land and cattle or sheep in that area,” Wheeler said. They are stocked with veterinary supplies, handling facilities, sick pens and other necessary equipment.

On average, one pole shed oversees 1,000 acres of cattle grazing land and about 850 cattle.

Wheeler said the Center is fortunate to have enough pasture to graze their animals. Intensive rotational grazing is the preferred management choice at USMARC.

“There’s a lot of temporary fencing in the pasture,” said Wheeler.

One paddock is grazed for no more than three days, then the herd is moved to another paddock. A rest period of 30 days or more is ideal, when possible, to allow the grass to recover and regrow between grazing periods.

The intensive grazing program, began in 2010, has had positive results at USMARC. Since implementing these range management practices, the cow herd has been able to increase by 30% and winter feeding was reduced by 20%.

The sheep area is about 1,200 acres of grazing land, divided into 10-acre paddocks.

Lambing runs from March to May and again from September to October. During lambing, the ewes are brought in from pasture. In these pens, the sheep have access to indoor shelter.

A special hybrid breed created at USMARC called Composite IV can be lambed in the pasture. However, caretakers do keep extra watch on this flock and help if any animals are in distress or bring the sheep to the barn if necessary, said Wheeler. This flock is a crossbreed of half Romanov, a quarter Katahdin and a quarter White Dorper.

They raise five breeds at USMARC: Romanov (300 head), Katahdin (390 head), Composite IV (770 head), Suffolk (100 head) and Polypay (520 head). The latter is bred for its wool and good maternal instincts. The center hopes to expand its Polypay flock, which Wheeler said is known for its wool, good maternal instincts and growth.

The sheep are studied for their maternal traits, udder health and other aspects that influence reproduction. Other questions researchers are trying to answer include what affects wool, weight gain and disease susceptibility.

Wildlife is abundant at USMARC, too. As federally-protected land, hunting and fishing is prohibited. To protect sheep from predators, 16 Great Pyrenees dogs live in the pastures with the flocks of sheep. The dogs were raised at USMARC.

When Wheeler drove past a flock of sheep resting in the shade near the road, five large flashes of white—Great Pyrenees dogs—came toward the vehicle. Two dogs followed us to the next fence line, then trotted back to their posts. The sheep have nothing to fear with their attentive guardians.

Donkeys are another sheep and lamb guard animal seen at USMARC. Wheeler said that donkeys are fiercely protective creatures.

An estimated 2,000 gates also safeguard USMARC. The level of security is denoted by color. Some gates must remain locked at all times, whereas others can be left unlocked during working hours. Security guards are also present.

The swine facilities are always off-access due to biosecurity risks. Employees and visitors must shower in and out, as well as wear provided clothing while caring for the pigs.

The research within the USMARC swine area prioritizes the health and well-being of the animals. Researchers observe natural behavior of swine to improve sow housing and management. Other studies focus on efficiency of feed or reproduction.

Each week, 20 sows are farrowed. USMARC sells approximately 7,000 feeder pigs each year, with pigs also retained for grow-finish studies and the breeding herd.

Clay County has played a significant role in U.S. history as a Navy munitions factory. Now, USMARC is making history at the same location through its revolutionary contributions to the livestock industry, food safety and food security.

“It’s amazing how this is a national treasure if you are in an agricultural circle, but people in Hastings—which is right there—don’t know it even exists,” Wheeler said.

USMARC has created billions in economic benefit to the livestock industries and Nebraska over the years through improved genetics, genetic evaluation, animal care and management, nutrition, reproduction, health, environmental sustainability, meat safety and meat quality. There is no other research facility like USMARC anywhere in the world.

And, we are all still relying on the cutting-edge research being conducted right here in the pastures of south-central Nebraska.