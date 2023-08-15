Barb Bierman Batie Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since I was a sophomore in college, I have been judging 4-H youth in everything from speech contests and wildlife posters to fashion revue and interior design projects. That means for 45 years I’ve tasted hundreds of oatmeal cookies, looked at scores of skirt and pant hems, learned from posters about bat guano and how to treat various cattle abscesses, and reviewed literally thousands of photos.

Through it all the enthusiasm and creativity of those 4-H members has never ceased to amaze me. Decades ago, ideas for home environment projects came from magazines, newspapers and books. Recipes were carefully gleaned from family cookbooks or newspapers and magazines. Today Pinterest contains millions of options for inspiration.

All 4-H and open class judges have their areas of specialty, but occasionally you get called in to pinch hit on areas that stretch your expertise. I judge a lot of miscellaneous 4-H projects such as safety, forestry and veterinary science. But at one fair the mechanical engineering judge fell ill, and I had to place welding, electricity and small engine projects. Thankfully a college intern at the extension office in the county where I was judging came to the rescue with manuals and his own past experience to coach me through.

Foods and photography are my personal favorites, and I especially enjoy it when I get the chance to interview judge. As a foods judge there are ample opportunities to sample interesting concoctions, but it always helps when a 4-H member is there to explain their thinking and methods.

In many of our Nebraska counties it can be miles to the nearest grocery store, so if a baking disaster happens the night before fair or the baker runs out of a key ingredient, so you can’t just run down to the store. Interview judging can help you understand why the flavor profile isn’t what you’d expect it to be and make allowances for creative substitutions.

Along the way there have been many “frogs” to sample. For instance, the young 4-Her who misread the recipe and doubled the salt. Or the novice pie baker who was so afraid her crust would get too brown, so she took the pie out of the oven before the filling was cooked. (Needless to say, that pie was sent home and not placed on the county’s bake sale.)

You soon learn to nibble while taste testing and enjoy bigger samples when a tasty delight is discovered and always keep a large water at hand.

As a journalist photography always gets a ready eye, and I always take along my camera and lenses to show youngsters how to hold it to take both vertical and horizontal images.

In this day of cell phone cameras, I rarely get a vertical image from the younger set as those are tailored to take horizontal or landscape images. There is nothing wrong with that, except it limits the variety of photos and options to exert creativity. So, I push for youth to get simple point-and-shoot cameras, either by purchase or borrowing, to expand their photography horizons.

As they progress, it is heartwarming to see what they can accomplish with the better lenses and options afforded by a single-lens reflex (SLR) camera. Some of the Unit 3 photographers, the most advanced photography unit, are trying lighting and computer enhanced image ideas that I’ve never even contemplated.

This year I also judged home environment art, which again stretched my comfort zone. I am not an artist; my camera serves as my paintbrush. But studying the manuals allowed me to brush up on terminology and techniques and I soon realized I follow many of the same principles when taking pictures.

Faux stained glass was a popular item at one fair this year, and because the youth are required to provide an information statement with their exhibit, I learned along with them a simple, creative craft.

So, here’s to all the exhibitors at recent county fairs and a shout out to continue your wonderful work! I’m looking forward to the upcoming Nebraska State Fair and a chance to see what other judges think of your work and learn some more myself.