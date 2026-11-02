Tar spot continued its westward spread in 2026, with new confirmations in southwest Nebraska bringing the statewide total to more than 70 counties.
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This article was originally published on Nebraska Extension’s CropWatch website, written by Tamra Jackson-Ziems - Extension Plant Pathologist, Talon Mues - Extension Educator, Kyle Broderick - Extension Educator and Coordinator of the UNL Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic, Samantha Daniel - Extension Educator, and Ruby Collins - Extension Educator.