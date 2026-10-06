By Kendra Porteck, BerMis FFA Chapter parliamentarian
“I believe in the future of Agriculture…” These words are very familiar to most FFA members, but the BerMis FFA Chapter lives it out in many different ways. Our chapter is a cooperative between the Bertrand and Loomis schools, which helps foster lasting friendship and community between our two schools.
South central Nebraska crops are ready to harvest, but late-season rains were keeping farmers out of the field.
BerMis FFA students help serve at the “Farm to Table” dinner. In the front row are Ayla Westerbuhr, left, Tori Trompke, Jerzee Weber, Baylee Kipp, Kendra Porteck and Mrs. Lavene. The back row consists of Natalie Kegley, left, Rylan Vosler, Jocelyn Hernandez and Isaac Hernandez.
The state winning MQP (Milk Quality and Products) Career Development Event (CDE) Team from BerMis FFA included Ivy Nelson, left, Jayden Glassmeyer, Ashlyn Wendell, Autumn McNierney, Baylee Kipp, Adrian Sand, Isaac Hernandez and Kendra Porteck.