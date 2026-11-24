By Lilah Krupicka, North Platte FFA Chapter reporter
Agriculture plays a very prominent role in Nebraska, which means growing the next generation of agricultural leaders is of uppermost importance. The North Platte FFA Chapter is helping equip high school students with the tools to continue the legacy of agriculture. Through education, leadership development and hands-on learning experiences, North Platte FFA gives students the chance to discover the endless opportunities for their future that agriculture has to offer.
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