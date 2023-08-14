Most cattle producers can easily identify the tag number of their cows that require less maintenance and those that are overfed but still struggle to maintain their body condition. It is clear which animals in this scenario are less efficient and cost the producer more.
The feed efficiency of their herd is vital to producers’ success because feed is one of the greatest costs of beef production. The typical cattle producer is focused on their animals’ wellbeing, as well as keeping the cost of feed bill to a minimum.
The U.S. Meat Animal Research Center (USMARC), located in Clay Center, Nebraska, provides research findings to help producers do this. USMARC is a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility that works in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It is among the largest livestock research centers in the world at 35,000 acres, 22,000 head of livestock, and consists of five research units. Each unit shares the goal of helping livestock animal producers and their respective industries be as efficient and sustainable as possible.
A team of scientists within the USMARC’s Nutrition, Growth and Physiology unit conducted a study on the heritability of a cow’s energy requirements. They measured the energy requirements of mature, pregnant cows for maintenance and determined that the amount of energy (feed) a cow needs is heritable. This means that a cow with high feed requirements is highly likely to have a calf that has the same high requirements. The full research report can be found at https://academic.oup.com/jas/article/doi/10.1093/jas/skad145/7159143.
Commonly, if a producer has a cow that requires a lot of feed to keep weight on and maintain her body condition, they may consider keeping her in their herd if she produces “good calves.” However, the research suggests that they should cull the difficult-to-maintain cow and increase their number of “easy keepers” to preserve the future efficiency of their herd.
If a producer selects cattle that are easier to feed and maintain condition, it could positively impact their operation in many ways. By selecting for feed efficiency, a producer can determine that their cattle’s needs will be consistent year after year.
Being able to nearly guarantee low herd feed requirements is, of course, easier on the budget, but it also makes for easier planning for the necessary amount of feed for the year. Producers could potentially be able to estimate their average feed requirements at a more accurate rate by eliminating the likelihood of raising cattle with high feed requirements. There are also herd health benefits with greater feed efficiency. Being able to easily keep cows in good condition in large numbers could decrease animal stress and rates of illness, as well as increase pregnancy and conversion rates.
Although the scientists cannot predict the future prices of feed or the environmental effects that could contribute to feed requirements, their recent findings can help cattle producers to predict the efficiency of their cow herd and increase the sustainability of their operation.