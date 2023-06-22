We got our first cutting alfalfa up and have gotten started on brome hay. Oats will be ready before we are, I'm afraid, but cutting and baling between rains is a challenge we embrace, because too many years it isn't a problem. We have caught a few showers and a decent rain since the last report. Cows are doing well, crops are growing and the weather has been unseasonably mild.
Michelle and I made a quick delivery trip last weekend. We met friends and family in Billings Mont. We dropped off beef and picked up a bull from a breeder who met us there, and then we turned and burned. We delivered beef around western Nebraska on our way up. It was nice to see green grass and lush meadows on all of our trip.
One thing that really stuck out to me was the number of empty feedlot pens. We saw a few feedlots that were empty or close to it and had been that way for a while. At other places we saw empty alleys, not just an occasional pen. I think the market has pulled some cattle to market a little sooner. I also wonder, with the drought across much of Kansas shortening the wheat pasture grazing season and shortening the flint hills grazing season, those yearlings had to go somewhere.
My conclusion is that we have far fewer beef cows in this country than what any of the folks doing the counting think. The drought that struck across the northern Plains won't start to be realized in the feedlot numbers until fall and winter.
Depending on the corn market, we probably have some room to see the feeder cattle market continues to climb. The guys who were able to hang on will be rewarded.