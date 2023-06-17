Any time there’s a contest, competition naturally arises. But for Nuckolls County 4-Hers, their competitive drive does not overcome the friendships that are being made.

“The 4-Hers are very intense and competitive when they are in the contest timeframe, but once the contest is over, it’s wiped away,” said Amy Brockman, 4-H assistant at Nebraska Extension in Nuckolls County. “At the end of the day, they are having fun making ice cream together or having a water gun fight.”

It’s this healthy balance of work and play that sets apart the Nuckolls County 4-H program.

With seven 4-H clubs, Nuckolls County has an average of 120 youth members enrolled annually. These youth have a drive to succeed but also understand the importance of helping others so that all can experience personal victory.

“Even while they are out there competing, the older 4-Hers are still helping the younger ones,” Brockman said.

This willingness to support others has spilled into every aspect of the Nuckolls County 4-H program. In an effort to increase participation, some 4-H families in the Superior area have offered to loan livestock and other resources to those who might not have been able to show livestock otherwise.

Moreover, the entire Nuckolls County 4-H will be joining together for a “fairgrounds rejuvenation day” to repaint the arena, wash racks and other facilities used by 4-Hers during fair. The Nuckolls County Fair is set for July 22-29.

Another exciting update at the Nuckolls County Fairgrounds is a brand new small animal barn. Brockman said it has been many years since rabbits and poultry have been housed overnight at the fairgrounds. Small animals were brought in only on show day due to biosecurity risks, and then the old barn was demolished. This “show and go” style detoured many 4-H families who camp at the fairgrounds during fair week.

By applying for grants, enough money was raised for the Nuckolls County Fair Board to build a new small animal barn.

“This summer, we are once again going to have rabbits and poultry at our fair for everyone to see,” Brockman excitedly said.

With only two employees currently in Nebraska Extension in Nuckolls County, this year has been especially busy for Brockman and the office manager, Jean Stichka. Brockman, who is in her fourth year as 4-H assistant, is responsible for school enrichment programming at Lawrence-Nelson Schools and Superior Public Schools. Stichka is the heart of the Nuckolls County extension office.

“Jean has 30 years of knowledge and experience,” said Brockman. “She’s a great asset in that she’s very innovative and crafting in helping us create new programs to make our jobs more efficient, too.”

Nuckolls collaborated with Clay, Fillmore and Thayer counties in March to host their first ever Animals Inside and Out field day, a program offered through Nebraska Extension. The event was held in Deshler, Nebraska, for sixth grade students. Brockman is hopeful the field day will become an annual event and gain more participants each year. The next date has already been set for March 19, 2024.

Students learn about all the body systems of animals, from the cardiovascular system to the reproductive system, and everything in between, Brockman said. They also felt inside a digestive system of a fistulated steer at the University of Nebraska (UNL) Mobile Beef Lab.

Other big events for the Nuckolls County 4-H program included a two-day roping event May 22 and 23. Marshal Peterson, who coaches the UNL rodeo team, taught the clinic. Day one began with level one participants roping a dummy on the ground, with day two reserved level two participants who can rope off horseback.

In addition, the Nuckolls-Thayer Livestock Judging Contest was held May 26 at the Nuckolls County Fairgrounds. This is part of the UNL Great Plains Livestock Circuit.

A big event coming up in June is the annual Bonanza Day. Youth gather to make 4-H projects to take to the fair.

“It’s grown so much in popularity that we are offering it two days this year,” said Brockman. In the past, 50-60 youth have participated.

Individuals from the community lead youth in making the projects at Bonanza Day. You can bet the kids will be helping each other out, too.

Because 4-H is more than winning a purple ribbon—it’s helping others along the way so each youth can learn.

“They have that drive but are willing to help others learn all the skills 4-H has to offer,” said Brockman.