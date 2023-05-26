Looking at a map of Madison County in Nebraska, you no longer see the marker for a town called Emerick. But if you drive on the blacktop 9 miles south of Meadow Grove, you pass by remnants of this pioneer village.

The gated Emerick Cemetery stands proudly atop a flat hill, active to this day and kept in top shape by the descendants of those who founded Emerick. One would hardly guess that the large, white house nearby was built in 1899 and housed one of the first families to the area.

The name Emerick derived from pioneer John Emerick of Virginia, who settled near the site. However, others fostered the growth of the community, namely brothers Smith H. and James L. Grant.

The family of John and Elizabeth (Vining) Grant lived in Connecticut before moving to Rochester, New York in 1846, according to a historical compilation about Meadow Grove titled “Do You Remember.” When Elizabeth died in 1850, her eight children, including Smith and James L., were taken in by family members and others. In 1856, John and the younger children moved to Pains Point, Illinois.

Their youngest son, James L., first worked for his uncle Horace for $12 a month wage. Later he was bound out as apprentice, being promised a team of horses when he became of age. Both James L. and Smith became accomplished carpenters.

The brothers joined the Union Army during the Civil War. They were distant cousins of General Ulysses S. Grant, general in chief of all Union troops.

At the age of 17, James L. was captured on Jan. 3, 1862, with eight other privates during a “skirmish with an advanced guard of General Jackson’s army.” The prisoners were detained at Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia.

The prisoners were paroled on Feb. 22, 1862, between two boats on the Potomac River. As they descended the gang plank, each was given a mug of beer and ham sandwich. As long as he lived, James L. invited his family to his home for beer and ham sandwiches to celebrate the anniversary of his release as prisoner of war.

His time home at Illinois was brief. For $700, James L. took the place of another enlistee and joined the army again, serving until the end of the Civil War.

Smith was one of the Union soldiers who guarded the body of President Abraham Lincoln after his assassination. “He was one of those on guard before and during the funeral of the great emancipator,” stated the obituary with the headline “Smith Grant, old pioneer, is dead; Civil War vet.”

He was also involved in some of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, according to another account about Smith. These battles included the Seven Pines, the Wilderness and Petersburg. Each of these occurred on Virginia soil, as revealed by the American Battlefield Trust. During the two-day Battle of Seven Pines, both the Union and Confederate armies incurred significant casualties. While neither side could claim victory in the Battle of Wildness, the Union Army lost more than 17,500 soldiers within 48 hours and a total death toll nearing 30,000. The Battle of Petersburg was drawn out but led to the eventual demise of the Confederate Army. The final battle at Petersburg on April 2, 1865, crippled the Confederate Army, and General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant a week later.

Following the war, the brothers ventured out to find opportunity as did many other Civil War soldiers. As stated in the afore-mentioned obituary, Smith “worked in a planing mill in Illinois for a time until he answered the call of the west.” Smith walked the entire distance from St. Louis, Missouri, to Denver. He was one of the first settlers in that area. Dissatisfied with Colorado, “he travelled to California with pack mules and a big freighting expedition and had harrowing experiences in the blizzards which overtook the parties crossing the mountains.”

James L. tried farming in Illinois for a short time with his brother-in-law. However, the Homestead Act was enticing to young men such as himself and he decided to go to Nebraska in 1868 to acquire land. Upon arriving at Beatrice, Nebraska, one of his horses died. He traded the other horse and the wagon for 80 acres of land near Brownville, Nebraska. According to the article “Stories of the Pioneers” by Mary Bickley Robinson, James L. bought two college scrips and traded one for 80 acres in Johnson County and another for 80 acres in Gage County.

Life in Nebraska proved difficult. The discouraged young man returned to Illinois and worked as a carpenter for two years. In 1871, he returned to Nebraska. This time, he was accompanied by his brother Smith and another gentleman, Ezekiel Hamlin. They went to an area in Madison County where the railroad was to pass through, believing that this would be the point of prosperity. An article published in 1928 in the “Meadow Grove News” states that Smith had “untiring faith in the future of Emerick.” Unfortunately, the railroad tracks were later laid 9 miles north.

The timing was terrible to settle in Nebraska. Arriving in the fall, the trio was without shelter and had no time to gather a food supply when “the great blizzard” of 1871 hit that November and continued until spring of 1872. They survived thanks to the hospitality of Dave Hale, a local settler who allowed them to board with him.

Others in the area were not so lucky. Robinson’s article relates that two brothers by the name of Moon were lost during an early blizzard. Also, “Mr. McMahan was found east of Newman Grove so badly frozen that he lost his feet.”

That spring, James L. and Smith used their carpentry skills to build a house and barn on the homestead of the former; these were the first wooden buildings in the Emerick Township. Building materials were freighted into Columbus, Nebraska by rail. The men drove 56 miles— a trip requiring two days there and two days back—with wagonloads of lumber.

James L. used his land in the other counties to fund his building projects. Robinson states that upon arriving in Nebraska, he “traded one of the 80 acres of land for a team of mares, and the land in Johnson County for three spans of horses. He then traded the horses for two yoke of oxen, two cows, some grain and other things.”

With no creek nearby, the pioneers dug a well by hand in the lowest spot of the draw until they hit the water table. Also, they depended partly on hunting wild game as a source of food.

Land was acquired through homesteading and a timber claim. The Timber Culture Act of 1873 required a settler to cultivate 40 acres of land and plant no less than 2,700 trees per acre, according to History Nebraska. Settlers would transplant saplings that grew close to the rivers, where the sweeping prairie fires did not destroy the trees. After eight years, the settler had to show final proof of an attempt to plant trees with at least 675 living trees per acre. Two additional witnesses had to sign off for the settler to receive the section of land. The program was unsuccessful, largely abused and ceased after 18 years.

When James L. had established a home, he wrote to his sweetheart Miss Harriet A. Slagle of Oregon, Illinois, to come to Nebraska. She had waited three years for this letter.

Harriet’s sister questioned what Harriet would do if he did not meet her as planned. “Oh, Jim will be there,” was her response.

She left Illinois, travelling alone by train, to the end of the line at Columbus. The couple met at the train depot and were married June 29, 1874, before travelling to Emerick in a lumber wagon pulled by the “best span of horses” owned by James L. When he passed away in 1923, the couple was two months short of celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Life for the newlyweds was not easy. Grasshoppers destroyed their crops in 1874 and 1875. Two of their six children died of scarlet fever in 1882.

But the community of Emerick was growing, as was the need for local supplies. James L. began selling dry goods and groceries from his home, which had been the post office location since 1878.

The 1880 census counted 231 Emerick residents. As more people came to the community, the store expanded. A new house was built right next to the old house, which was now solely the general store, on the timber claim.

“I guess they were tired of people coming into their house to buy things, so they built a new house,” said Richard Grant, great-grandson of James L. and former resident of Emerick precinct for seven decades.

The intersection became a center of commerce with businesses on all four corners, including a general store, blacksmith shop, wagon shop, creamery, post office and a garage where Allan cars were sold. Highway 28 ran north to south through Emerick and was the vein of the business center.

The community supported two schools, an East School and a West School. The latter was bigger than most schools at the time. Three children died during a flood while attending this school. The father was trying to carry the children but lost them in the swift water when he stepped in a hole.

In 1924, a new school house was built southwest of Emerick. During the winter months, high school classes were taught to the older boys, who were necessary farmhands instead of scholars during the busy farming seasons. Richard recalls his father James “Willis” and uncle Walton Grant attended high school there.

Edith Grant, who turned 102 years old this past Feb. 16, shared some of her recollections of Emerick. She was raised in Meadow Grove as a young girl, but moved into the Emerick area in 1940 when she married George Grant, grandson of Smith.

George and Edith lived in the homestead house until 1963, when they moved into Meadow Grove and he managed the local co-op. Their Emerick home was the original dugout built by Smith, with an additional two-story section added. She said there was no electricity; she had grown up in Meadow Grove with electricity and soft water because her family housed the teachers and “kept things up for the teachers.”

George had his first bath in a bathtub when he came to stay overnight to go to church with Edith’s family the next day. When he said he had never taken a bath in a bathtub, she told him, “Well, don’t slip when you get in.”

The first time she stepped into the house by Emerick was a shock. “I had never seen the inside of George’s house until he gave me my diamond,” Edith said. “I was engaged but I was young. We stepped on a bare wooden floor. George was always dressed so nice and so particular that I couldn’t put him in that background. Love overcomes.”

As a young girl, Edith played softball at Emerick.

“Lee Grant had a softball field on his place. The girls from out there (Emerick) would play our team (Meadow Grove). Who knew I would live out there later,” Edith said. Lee Grant later became her father-in-law.

She also recalled District 50 school, which she referred to as “West Emerick.”

“The original school was barely standing the last time I took a ride out there. George’s generation went to school there and so did my girls,” said Edith. She has pictures of water standing in the ruts by District 50 after a rain.

In the 1800s, church services were held alternately in the two schoolhouses until some of the churchgoers became dissatisfied with the arrangement. In 1890, they pooled together money and received a donation from the Methodist Church extension society to purchase building materials for a small structure. James L. donated a tract of land for the church and cemetery.

Volunteers built the church. The principal carpenters were farmers: John McIntosh, Smith H. Grant, Will Hoffman and Samuel Horrocks. Additional members helped haul building materials and “assisted with the rough work,” as stated in an article titled “Emerick Church has historic background.”

The Methodist Church was a staple in the community for about three decades.

“I attended one service in that church; our youth group and leader went out there one Sunday night,” Edith said. She also said the church used to have an adjoining parsonage, but it burned to the ground in 1923.

Even after regular church services were no longer held there, the building was still used for community events and funerals. However, the structure began to wither over time and the wooden boards faded to gray.

“The younger generation inherited the love for the church and took care of it and the cemetery,” stated the above article. Lincoln businessman Arwid Eichberg, who had attended Sunday school and church services there as a youth, donated paint for the outer walls of the church.

Twenty men gathered to paint the church, as well as rebuild the steps and railing, while 14 women cleaned the interior and refurbished the pulpit carpet.

The organ remained in the church, which was a draw for mischief children who would sneak into the vacant church.

“We would play the organ as kids when it was empty until it moved to Meadow Grove,” Richard said. On one of their escapades, the children found honey in the walls of the church, as well.

Paul Green purchased the church building in 1947, moving it to Meadow Grove and remodeling it into a home. The building still stands on north of Highway 275 and is currently a residence.

Despite the absence of a church, Emerick Cemetery is still used to this day. Meticulous records have been kept of burials and each meeting of the Emerick Cemetery Association since 1886 to the present.

In the 1930s through the 1950s, Labor Day was reserved as a cleanup day at the cemetery, according to a 1976 account from Dorothy McIntosh, secretary of the Emerick Cemetery Association at the time. The men mowed the native prairie grass, the women served a noon meal in the church and then a farmer would buy the hay from the cemetery association.

Now, local volunteers mow the grass and trim the headstones.

“I never paid much attention to it when I was young, would just drive right on by. I feel it’s what I owe my grandpa,” said Richard. Many of his ancestors are buried there, including his great-grandfather James L., who rests side-by-side to his brother Smith in the Emerick Cemetery.

The old house that was once part of the thriving community sits at the crest of the hill just south of the cemetery and is well taken care of by the family who resides there. Edith said the other buildings that sat on the corners were moved, most still used elsewhere today.

The thriving businesses were replaced by modern farm buildings or became part of the acres of rolling farm ground, leaving the town of Emerick to become a mystery on the map.