Many people can remember the first calf they showed or their first carnival ride at the county fair. The Wayne County Fair was marked with many “firsts” for everyone this year.

For extension educator Julie Shultz, the entire Wayne County Fair was new.

“This was my first year—a new educator and new experiences—at Wayne County,” Schultz said. She has been with extension for eight years, transitioning this year from her role as lead educator in Colfax County to oversee both the Pierce and Wayne County 4-H programs.

While everything was operating as normal around her, Schultz said she asked a lot of questions to learn the history of events and how 4-H shows are run.

Another new first this year couldn’t have come at a better time. With a heat index in triple digits the week of fair—July 27-30—the move to air conditioned facilities was great relief for the 4-H families and volunteers. All the 4-H projects were displayed in the air conditioned Wayne Expo Center, which has typically hosted vendors. The ag society decided to adjust event locations and offered the use of the facilities to the 4-H program.

“The Wayne County Ag Society kindly offered us this new, larger space as 4-H has outgrown the old building,” said Schultz. “We were extremely grateful that we were in this brand new space that allowed us to expand.”

The extra space was also conducive to larger projects, such as the deer blind exhibited by Sam Junck. Covered in straw and baling netwrap, it replicated a round bale. But it was also the size of two round bales.

“We wouldn’t have space in the old building to display the deer blind and place projects around it,” Schultz said.

People could still get their fair favorites at the 4-H food stand, still located in the traditional 4-H Building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds. The 4-H Building also contained a ventriloquist, a hypnotist and a carcaturist.

The Wayne County Fairgrounds had a new look this year, as well. The old seating area was replaced with a brand new grandstand. Schultz said they were packed all three nights during the entertainment.

One aspect of the Wayne County 4-H program that has not changed is the wonderful people.

“We have an incredible ag society, and an incredible group of volunteers and family members that all come together to make the 4-H and fair experience for our youth such a success,” Schultz said.