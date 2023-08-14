Hands often receive the most credit in the 4-H pledge when “putting your hands to larger service.” The Four Corners 4-H Club is showing that it’s possible to serve with open arms, too, as they contribute their time, energy and talents to benefit Custer County.

The club originally was beef-focused but has evolved to be open to all project areas. Now club members show beef, goats, poultry, rabbits, swine, horses and a plethora of static exhibits. The wide range of opportunities in 4-H is what draws club leader Megan Bachman.

“I really appreciate the 4-H organization for opening up to literally everybody,” she said.

Bachman has always been involved in the 4-H program. Her mother was a 4-H member in Colorado, and Bachman herself was also a Colorado 4-H member from clover kid age through high school.

“I don’t know anything but 4-H,” Backman laughed.

As an IFYE delegate, Bachman lived 6 months in Switzerland. At the time, the program was called the “International 4-H Youth Exchange.” The seven families she stayed with welcomed her with open arms and immersed her in the Swiss culture. After her IFYE experience, Bachman said she knew she wanted to continue to be involved in 4-H.

When Bachman moved to Nebraska in June 2009, she did not know many people in the Custer County area. Again, the 4-H families embraced her with open arms. The 4-H parents asked her to become the club’s sewing leader in 2011. Her oldest daughter would not be old enough to join 4-H for another four years, but Bachman gladly accepted the opportunity.

In 2019, Bachman joined Lisa McMillan as co-leader of the Four Corners 4-H Club. However, this is Bachman’s first year as sole leader. She has been teaching the youth how to “make the best better” and give to their community with open arms.

Each year, the club tries to complete at least five community service projects, such as helping sponsor the Food for Youth Challenge and collecting items for the local food pantry. One of their food drives, which took place around Halloween, was called “Trick or Treat for the Food Pantry.”

Landscaping is another way the Four Corners 4-H Club gives back to its community. They have spruced up the flowerbeds around the 4-H Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow, Neb., and Victoria Springs State Recreation Area near Anselmo, Neb. The city park at Merna, Neb. received a facelift this spring when the 4-H club planted flowers and again in July when they pulled weeds before the town’s celebration.

Christmas is a busy time for the Four Corners 4-H Club, whose members volunteer to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. They have also contributed to the Custer County Children’s Christmas Fund and Operation Christmas Child.

A special holiday service project the club does each year is the Anselmo-Merna National Honor Society Angel Tree. Bachman said that the angels are students from Anselmo-Merna school district, where the majority of the Four Corners 4-H Club members attend school.

“It really hits home that they have a lot to be thankful for and that there are students even in our small school district who might be struggling,” said Bachman.

The angels’ identities are not disclosed; club members typically choose an angel that is like them in age and gender. They then get to shop for their angels.

“This project creates empathy,” Bachman acknowledged.

At the beginning of each 4-H year, the club members set their goals and vote on the service projects they want to complete.

“The 4-H’ers definitely have a huge part in making these decisions,” said Bachman. “Parents and leaders just try to make it happen for them.”

Learning parliamentary procedure is part of the club meetings. The youth learn to have an open mind and listen to the ideas presented by others.

Even the clover kids—youth ages 5 to 7—are part of the voting process. One-third of the 47 youth enrolled in the Four Corners 4-H Club this year are clover kids. Bachman said it doesn’t take long for the younger kids to catch on and have the courage to voice an idea or make a motion.

“It’s really fun to see them come in as clover kids and, within a couple of years, hold an officer position,” said Bachman.

She encourages the youth to start as flag leader, then try the news reporter role. As their leadership skills grow, the youth move up through the four executive positions. The leadership and communication skills the youth are learning now in their community of Custer County will help them in the future.

Giving of themselves with open arms and loyal hearts, the Four Corners 4-H Club is making the best better for their club, their community, their country and their world.