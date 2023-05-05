His mother had named him Zedekiah, but his friends all called him Zeke.
What had looked like a promising early spring had now turned into mid-May tilling and planting. Zeke was field cultivating on the Muddy Creek farm, as it was known to the neighbors.
It really wasn’t much of a creek as Iowa creeks go. It was about 6 feet wide in most places and 2 to 3 feet deep. It twisted and turned as it ran diagonally across the 160 acres. There were a few spots which had horseshoe bends in the creek. Sort of like the Grand Canyon twisting across Colorado except on the Iowa scale where the twists and turns were 100 yards long.
Zeke was making the first two passes around the portion of the ground that lay west of the creek, probably 70 acres. He had intended to start earlier, but a breakdown on the planter and some other minor problems had delayed his start until dark.
It was a moonless night with an abundance of clouds in the sky. It seemed particularly black on this quiet Tuesday evening.
And so it was, he was driving a little slower along the edge of the creek where a horseshoe bend had worked its way out into the field. Every year the horseshoe bend grew a little larger and a foot or two of the field disappeared down into the creek. Notwithstanding that the creek was small, the water ran about 10 feet below the surface of the fields around.
He had finished the first round and was coming around on the second one, when at the very limit of the tractor lights, he saw something running across the field toward the creek. It was there, and then it was gone. It was too small for a deer but seemed too big for a coyote or a fox. Perhaps it was a wolf. He had not seen one for years and never this close.
Stopping the tractor, he decided to get out and look at the tracks. Grabbing the flashlight from behind the seat in the cab, he headed out to take a look. The lights of the tractor illuminated the way ahead but off to the sides it was very dark.
After a few minutes of fruitless searching, he found nothing. Zeke decided to go over and take a look at the horseshoe bend in the creek and see how much it had changed from last year. He carefully approached the edge and shined the light down into the water below. Everything seemed still and quiet with the only noise being the tractor idling in the distance. He decided to take one step closer to the edge so he could look further down the embankment.
In that instant the ground that he was standing on fell straight down into the darkness. And in the next fraction of a second, Zeke disappeared into the darkness also. The next thing he knew he was sort of lying in the water. It was cold and dark and the flashlight was nowhere to be found. The water was not moving quickly, but everything except his head had went under.
Gathering his wits about him, he swung around and put his feet down. The water was about 5 feet deep leaving just his neck above the water. Because it was early spring, the water, while far above freezing, was still very cold. Everything around him was black. The dirt close to where he’d fallen was muddy and wet.
As he stood there and looked up, he could see the faint light from the tractor coming over the top of the bank. His first inclination was to climb up. As he attempted to go up the bank, he simply pulled more dirt down on top of himself. After two or three attempts he knew he was never going to get up the bank where he had slipped down.
By now the cold water was starting to have an effect on him and he knew he needed to do something different.
The mud had filled his shoes and everything about him was slippery and dirty. For a moment he thought, this would be a poor place to die. Then as reason kicked in, he headed away from the bank toward the other side of the creek. He found that, after only going 3 or 4 feet in the other direction, the water was now only up to his knees. With a few more steps he was on the other bank, standing. The noise of the tractor and the lights were just over the top of the other bank, even though he couldn’t see them from where he was.
As his eyes adjusted a little more to the darkness, and his mind started to think more logically, he carefully walked south along the edge of the creek to where the horseshoe bend ended. Carefully he made his way back down into the water again and up the other bank which was covered with grass and some small bushes. Eventually he was at the top and walked a few 100 feet back to the idling tractor.
There was no way not to bring all the mess into the cab. He climbed back into the tractor with his boots oozing mud in every direction. His pants were covered in mud and his shirt was soaking wet. He reached into his shirt pocket, pulled out his phone. While it was not waterproof, it was water resistant. He called his wife who was coming later to pick him up and said it was time to quit. He also asked her to bring a big blanket when she came.
He finished the round back to the driveway and only had to wait a few minutes for his ride to show up. His wife looked at him and said, “What possessed you to go swimming on such a dark, cold night?”
Zeke smiled, knowing that he would be teased incessantly about what had happened.
The next morning, he returned to the field and on the next round stopped to inspect what had happened last night. The creek, for the most part, was 2 feet deep except in the one spot where he was standing as it had washed out dirt in the horseshoe bend.
The water had undercut the bank and there was more dirt and grass waiting to fall down. Because of the current and the turn of the creek, it was the only place on the creek that was 5 foot deep. The water was dark, and the flashlight was nowhere to be found.
And so it is in life, sometimes we are going along doing things that we are very comfortable with, when in an instant the world around us changes and we find ourselves in a place we never would have expected. Our first inclination is to try to climb out of our problem by the very way we got into it. When in reality it may require us to turn and go a different direction and find a different solution or route back.
We live in a world filled with uncertainty and change. And paths we have followed before or solutions we have utilized before might no longer work. Like Zeke, we may need to go in a different direction and look around us to find a path to safety for us and those we love.
