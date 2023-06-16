Writing this column has been absolute joy for me. The unbelievably warm reception that folks have is a testament to the type of people we have in agriculture. My hope is that we never take this for granted.
It seems every week, one of those people pass away, leaving a hole that will be difficult to fill, not only in their loved ones’ lives, but in our communities as well.
A daughter of one of these individuals called me last month to begin the next step in their journey — training the next generation of landowners to manage their newly acquired farm property.
I first met the daughter in a Zoom meeting while going through the outline of the plan for her parent’s estate and land transition six months previous. Neither of us thought that the process would need action this quickly.
She started the discussion with, “My dad loved reading your column. In the front of his folder was a column you had written 10 years ago. It was titled, ‘Why wait for death to transition the farm?’”
That was bittersweet for me. It is humbling when someone cuts out a column and keeps it with their important papers, but always catches me off guard when the reality of death brings a plan into action.
We had worked out the details of their transition plan but had not yet begun actual transfer of the management of the land to the next generation. Her father’s death has now forced that on the family. The newspaper column that he had kept for 10 years was a reminder of how important this concept was for him.
We have learned that if we show the vision to the next generation, they will not only follow that vision, but they will also take a leadership role in showing the generation after them.
I decided to re-print excerpts from that column in hopes that it may encourage (or remind) you to continue to work on the plans that you may have in place or start a plan if you have none:
Why wait?
In church last Sunday, my family learned a new theological phrase — realized eschatology. Eschatology is the study of death and judgment. It assumes the final hour is approaching. The general position of Father Denny’s sermon that Sunday was, “Why should we wait for the final hour when we can begin to realize heaven on earth while living?”
My mind instantly wandered (sorry, Father) to an appointment three days earlier in a CPA’s office with a farm family discussing the advantages and disadvantages of transitioning their family farm.
We were working through different options for the family to choose their path of planning for farm continuation. The son is currently an employee and owns a minimal amount of equipment and no real estate.
Like most farm families, they have spent their lifetime deferring income, depreciating machinery and prepaying expenses. Selling machinery to their son would generate a significant amount of income (recapture of past depreciation) tax.
Renting land to their son with few deductible input expenses and selling an entire crop (or collecting a crop insurance check) all in the same year would also generate an income tax “bubble.”
Two options
The first option was to continue as they have. Mom and Dad would continue to own the operation (equipment and grain) as well as all land. Waiting until death for farm transition would require their estate plan to be responsible for accomplishing their farm continuation goals.
This is the default option for a majority of families as most are concerned about giving up control or paying income (recapture) or capital gains tax that may be involved with farm transition while living.
The second option was to transfer the machinery and grain and sell 330 acres to their son. This would allow them to pay off debt and retire. They would retain ownership in 400 acres to rent to their son for retirement income. Mom and Dad would effectively “trade positions” with their son in this option. They would be the employees and their son the owner. This will help divert the growth in net worth to the next generation.
In a leading tone of voice ironically similar to Father Denny’s, the son directly asked the CPA, “Why should we wait until death?”
Control (flexibility) is usually the initial reason parents are hesitant to transition assets to the next generation. Those who have control typically do not want to give it up. If control (flexibility) is not enough of a reason to wait for farm transition, a basis adjustment at death could be the reason for waiting to let the estate transfer the farm assets at death.
Basis adjustment (typically called basis step-up) can be a huge advantage for a farm estate. If the land is not sold, however, basis adjustment is not necessarily a major issue.
This benefit can be indispensable for machinery, grain, livestock, buildings, bins and tile. These assets are depreciated at death due to the basis adjustment.
Separate entities
They decided to establish a corporation to reduce the income tax burden of the transition. A corporation can be like a marriage. It is easy to get into, but can be painful to get out.
For this family, a corporation will provide the ability to set a salary for both dad and son that align with the amount of labor that each contributes.
In addition to income-tax savings and a separate fiscal year for planning, a corporation offers the ability to transfer shares of stock to the son as the owner sees fit. In their situation, the “benefits” of incorporating outweighed the “costs.”
They decided to establish an LLC to own their land. The LLC will allow for centralized management of the land, rules for farm continuation (lease and purchase) and the ability to gift or transfer a portion of the entity to the next generation.
Perhaps most importantly, the entity may put the owner’s estate in the position of discount. This discount has commonly produced a 25-40% reduction of their estate valuation if needed for estate tax purposes.
The result
Utilizing a separate entity for the operation and for the land ownership separates operational assets from real estate for transition and management purposes. Ownership of the operation will transition immediately to their son with little to no tax.
They thought it wise not to “shock” their operation at death if their son is not making management decisions before then.
The son will take over ownership of 330 acres with all of mom and dad’s debt without income tax, as their tax basis is equal to the debt.
They will live to see their farm transition to the next generation and assist their son in establishing his own identity and preparing the rest of the children for the future management of their land (legacy).
My sincere hope is that you are paying attention to what, at any time, could be your final hour and at the same time preparing your family to realize your farm transition goals.
