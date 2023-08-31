Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2023. Iowa Farmer Today is a sponsor of the award.

Ben Slinger did not grow up in the turkey business, but he has spent the last eight years learning about the industry that has provided a living for his wife’s family for many years.

Ben and his wife, Melia, and their children Tanner and Haley are part of Circle Hill Farms, based near Ellsworth in north central Iowa. The operation also includes Melia’s father, Noel Thompson, and her uncle, Paul Hill.

The family was recently honored with a Way We Live award at the Iowa State Fair.

Turkeys raised at Circle Hill Farms are marketed through West Liberty Foods in West Liberty, Iowa, where the turkeys are prepared for restaurants such as Subway.

The family also grows corn and beans to help feed their animals.

“I married into this business eight years ago, and I’ve grown to love it,” Ben says. “We enjoy being part of a family operation and watching our kids become part of it too.”

Birds are raised to 19 weeks of age before being marketed, Ben says. He says the family worked through the avian influenza outbreak in 2015, which happened shortly before Ben joined the operation in August.

“I was involved with the cleanup,” he says. “That was pretty rough on all of us.”

The family managed to miss another outbreak of avian influenza a few years ago.

“We have really dodged it since 2015,” Ben says. “We have not had to go through a depopulation like a lot of people.”

The family stays busy with its farming operation, but they also manage to find time to serve both their community and their industry. Ben is past president of the Iowa Turkey Federation, and still serves on the group’s board.

“I kind of got tossed into that early, but it was a very good experience for me,” Ben says. “It really helped me meet a lot of people in our industry.”

Ben says he and his wife are just now finding out how busy young children can be with sports and other activities. Tanner is 5, and Haley is 2.

“We can see we’re going to be very busy, but that’s OK. We look forward to it,” he says.

Ben says both kids enjoy being around the farm and helping if they can.

“They are a little too small for the big birds, but when we move birds at five weeks, they really enjoy being around it and trying to help,” Ben says.

For the time being, Melia stays home with the kids, but she also teaches early childhood education classes online at two community colleges.

“I can see her doing more of that as the kids get older,” Ben says.

He says raising kids on a farm is a blessing.

“We get such a kick out of watching them on the farm,” Ben says. “We want them to love it as much as we love it.”