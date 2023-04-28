Jamie and Justin Ewalt have turned a farm-based beef business into two storefronts, with one on the way. Their primary method of advertising? Social media.

“We typically use Facebook, but we have Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, our website and our app,” Jamie says. “We take a lot of orders through Facebook Messenger.”

The family opened Waubonsie Ridge Beef, located in Tabor, Iowa, not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They had previously sold beef directly off their southwest Iowa farm.

In 2019, the community’s grocery store closed. The Ewalts began thinking about opening a store to not only help the community, but to enhance their business.

The business showed steady growth, prompting the family to open a similar store in Glenwood, Iowa, about 15 miles to the north in Mills County.

And soon, a store will open in St. Louis, Missouri, offering meat from local producers.

Most segments of agriculture are using social media to tell their story, says Lana Shovlin, director of communications for the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

“We are using more advanced technology on the farm, so it’s natural for pig farmers to use technology like social media,” she says. “For the first time, our industry is transparent to the consumer.”

Shovlin recommends that farmers looking to establish a social media presence should consider daily posts that help them set up a consistent presence on any social media platform.

“They need to be honest and transparent, and they need to have a theme, such as mornings on the farm,” Shovlin says. “People need to be able to see exactly what you’re doing.”

Social media has also helped clarify misconceptions about agriculture, she says.

“This is a great tool to help correct the misinformation that’s out there to consumers,” Shovlin says. “People drive by farms and don’t see the pigs and may not understand why they are indoors. With social media, we can tell people the reasons we raise pigs indoors. It gives farmers the chance to reach people they wouldn’t be able to reach otherwise.”

Jamie Ewalt says Waubonsie Ridge Beef receives many comments from customers, most of which point out how much they like the business’ customer service.

“We push that constantly, and people really appreciate it,” she says. “They hear about us on social media, and they appreciate high-quality products that are raised locally.”