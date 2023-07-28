Dan Loy is a professor of animal science at Iowa State University and director of the Iowa Beef Center. He has also served as an Extension beef specialist for Iowa since 1982, providing leadership to ISU’s program to the cattle feeding industry.

His research interests have focused on applied feedlot nutrition and beef production and management systems. He is also an instructor for an advanced Beef Systems Management course.

Loy has a B.S from Western Illinois University and a Ph. D. from Penn State.

He will retire July 31.

IFT: You have seen many changes in the beef industry during your career. Are there one or two changes that stand out more than others?

LOY: There have been many changes in the beef industry during my career.

Two major disruptors were the evolution of electronic technology and the availability of corn co-products brought by the development of the ethanol industry.

Microcomputers were new when I started in this position. Cell phones didn’t exist, and the internet was not available. We began developing decision tools that led to better record keeping. This has been a continual evolution in better tools for decision making which has resulted in a more competitive and efficient industry.

Ethanol plants began being built in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This brought distillers grains as cattle feed. Wet distillers grains were found to have higher protein and energy than corn grain. Since high moisture feeds are more expensive to ship long distances, this became a competitive advantage for the upper Midwest where the majority of ethanol plants were built.

Today, most beef rations contain distillers grains. In fact, during COVID when ethanol plants closed, we hosted a webinar on feeding cattle without distillers grains. We had a whole generation of cattle feeders and nutritionists that had not experienced this.

IFT: We’ve talked about things that have changed. What are some of the things that have remained the same?

LOY: What hasn’t changed is the dedication of the people to the beef industry. Even though business and technology has made beef production more professional, it is still a lifestyle and a passion for most.

The other thing that hasn’t changed is that some things are out of producer’s control. We still experience, drought, floods and blizzards.

Derecho is a new word in my vocabulary, however.

IFT: Look into your crystal ball 15 to 20 years down the road. What will the beef industry look like both in Iowa and in the United States?

LOY: The changes I mentioned in electronic technology over my career are only the beginning. Both universities and companies are investing financial and human resources into precision agriculture. Sensors will be integrated with smart software. Automation will increase and may even include robotics.

We have lost about half of our pasture to cropland in the last 40 years. Technology may help farmers decide what land should be changed back to perennial forages.

Expect continued improvement in genomic tools, and producers may be able to select cattle for traits that cannot be measured today.

IFT: What have you enjoyed the most about working with Extension?

LOY: Many may consider a 40-year career rare. However, in Extension it is not at all unusual.

The dedication and job satisfaction of helping people in agriculture is the key. The connection to Iowa State University is also important.

Extension staff are also resilient. I have experienced numerous budget cuts and reorganizations during my career. The stability in recent years has been positive for the organization.

IFT: Describe the role of the Iowa Beef Center, and do you see that changing in the future?

LOY: The Iowa Beef Center is the Extension program from Iowa State University. We provide research-based information and education to the beef industry. I don’t see that changing, but the methods will likely change.

We adapted to using the internet. We adapted to social media as a tool for delivery of education. We adapted to virtual education methods as another tool.

In the future we will adapt to artificial intelligence. We now have telemedicine, perhaps “tele-Extension” will be available to help solve problems.

IFT: Do you have any specific plans after retirement?

LOY: I have five grandchildren and I hope to spend more time with them. The oldest will be in third grade so there are lots of activities upcoming.

Also, I hope to go see my dad in Illinois more often.

I expect to go on more hunting trips while I can.

Finally, there are plenty of things that need done around the house and acreage.

IFT: What will you miss the most about working so closely with beef producers and the beef industry?