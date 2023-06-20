People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures closed mostly higher on Friday, though December slipped by 37 cents. The USDA figured the week’s FI hog slaughter through Saturday is 2.33 mln head. That is down from 2.358 last week and is 33K head less than the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler at Barchart.
Open interest in lean hogs has fallen sharply as the market has posted a steep and quick recovery off its contract lows from May 26, and this does not bode well for continuation, according to the Hightower Report.