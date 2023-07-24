People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures ended Friday 40 cents lower in October though 87 cents higher in August. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was another 15 cents stronger to $115.29. Bellies were quoted $18.29 higher to over $200 cwt. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 2.316m head. That is below the 2.328m head last week, but up 21k head yr/yr, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The heat wave heading to the Midwest looks a little less severe than it did last week, and producers may be less concerned about weight gain, according to the Hightower Report.