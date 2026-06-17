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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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“July tested Monday’s 7-month low on ongoing technical weakness and fund selling,” the Hightower Report said. “The daily chart has yet to show…
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