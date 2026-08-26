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“More weak action Tuesday as prices fall the lowest level since early December. Live cattle open interest rose 3,800 contracts on the break Tuesday and feeders up 1,571,” The Hightower Report said.
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“More weak action Tuesday as prices fall the lowest level since early December. Live cattle open interest rose 3,800 contracts on the break Tuesday and feeders up 1,571,” The Hightower Report said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
“This afternoon’s Wall Street Journal cattle on feed report estimates are on feed at 102.5% of last year, placements 93.5% and marketings 92.6…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
“The cattle complex opened higher but again ran into heavy selling and the market finished sharply lower,” The Hightower Report said. “Both li…
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