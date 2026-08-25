“The cattle complex opened higher but again ran into heavy selling and the market finished sharply lower,” The Hightower Report said. “Both live cattle and feeders have made new lows for 2026 today, extending the downtrend seen over the last few months.”
kAm}63C2D<2 925 a[aga 9625 4@F?E :? =:G6 ?68@E:2E65 42D9 D2=6D 7@C Sa`g^4HE]j 2?5 g[g`e 9625 4@F?E D@=5 :? 5C6DD65 56=:G6C65 D2=6D 7@C Sbcd\bd_^4HE] k^Am
kAmx@H2\|:??6D@E2 925 `[a_f 9625 4@F?E D@=5 7@C Sa`f\Saa`^4HE] :? =:G6 ?68@E:2E65 42D9 D2=6D 2?5 `[_dd 9625 4@F?E D@=5 7@C Sbcd\bdc^4HE 5C6DD65 56=:G6C65 D2=6D]k^Am