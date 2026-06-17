Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
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On boxed beef cutout values, the USDA said:
“The market action has been bullish this week, and yesterday’s breakout to new 30-day highs suggests a new leg higher is ongoing,” the Hightow…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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