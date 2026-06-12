People are also reading…
ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were steady to $.04 lower will all 3 classes experiencing 2-sided trade. CGO July-26 is down $.02 ¼ at $5.84 ½. Near term resistance is at its 100-day MA at $6.00. KC July-26 was down $.00 ¼ at $6.34 ½. Support is at its 100-day MA at $6.27 ¾. MIAX July-26 was down $.01 ¼ at $6.18 ¼.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “According to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, wheat planting is now 44% complete, after having advanced 12% over the past week. The planted area forecast was held steady at 6.5 million hectares, down 0.2 million from last year.”