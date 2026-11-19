“Prices ranged from $.08 to $.17 higher however, not before both CGO and KC carved out fresh multi-month lows overnight. Dec-26 CGO was up $.08 ¼ at $5.78 ¼, Dec-26 KC was $.16 ½ higher at $6.25 ¾ while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.12 ¼ at $6.41 ½. The MM short position in CGO is likely over 90k contracts, the largest in 10 months. O.I. in both CGO and KC was down 5-6k contracts. U.S. exports at 13 mil. bu. was in line with expectations. YTD commitments are down 31% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 17%. U.S. winter wheat areas in drought rose 2% in the past week to 50%. The USDA baseline projections show all U.S. wheat acres up 1.5 mil. in 2027 to 44 mil.,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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