“Prices ranged from $.03-$.09 lower, closing near session lows. Dec-26 CGO was down $.07 ¼ at $5.69 ¾, Dec-26 KC was off $.08 ¾ at $6.12 ½ while Dec-26 MIAX was down $.03 ¼ at $6.36 ¾. O.I. was down 10k contracts in CGO while off nearly 5k in KC. The Dec/Mch spread in both CGO and KC carved out new lows. U.S. winter wheat plantings advanced 3% to 95%, just below the 96% pace from YA and the 5-year average of 97%. Crop ratings improved 1% to 54% G/E vs. 48% YA. Ratings jumped 11% in MI and SD, 4% in OK and TX, and 3% in KS and MO. Ratings fell 8% in AR and 7% in MT,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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